Record number of projects in 60 years

The President of the European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer, presented our 2017 results and 2018 outlook at the EIB’s annual press conference. Highlights include:

  • Record number of 901 projects approved in 2017, a 15% increase on 2016
  • More than EUR 78 billion for innovation, environment, infrastructure, and small and medium-sized enterprises
  • Proposed reorganisation to increase efficiency in development finance
  • Since its establishment in 1958 the EU bank, which celebrates its 60thanniversary this year, has invested over a trillion euros

Since 1958 the EU bank has invested over one trillion euros. All this money went into making Europe more open, competitive, cohesive and fair, and into doing our part in global development over the decades

  • Werner Hoyer, President of the EIB
  25 July 2019

Pictures of the annual press conference 2018

Stories: Our impact in 2017

Download EIB footage

This material is offered free of charge and shall only be used to report on EIB's activities. 

Download EIB photos

