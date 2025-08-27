Each year the European Parliament adopts two resolutions on the annual activities of the European Investment Bank. This enables the European Parliament to consider the EIB activities in the context of its legislative, budgetary and political responsibilities. At the same time, the EIB keeps abreast of Parliament's concerns and priorities.

President Nadia Calviño shared her vision about the future direction of the European Investment Bank with EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, laying out eight strategic priorities for financing and support.