Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Each year the European Parliament adopts two resolutions on the annual activities of the European Investment Bank. This enables the European Parliament to consider the EIB activities in the context of its legislative, budgetary and political responsibilities. At the same time, the EIB keeps abreast of Parliament's concerns and priorities.

President Nadia Calviño shared her vision about the future direction of the European Investment Bank with EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, laying out eight strategic priorities for financing and support. 

Replay the livestream: opening remarks by President Nadia Calviño

News and speeches

Related documents

 

Other events you may like...

1-31
Jan Dec
2022 2025

EIB Lunch Dialogues

The Permanent Representation of the EIB in Brussels organises events about current affairs.
27
Aug
2025

Meeting No. 585 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
24
Sep
2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union