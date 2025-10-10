Composition
The Ethics and Compliance Committee is composed of the four longest-serving directors who have volunteered to participate in it, plus the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and is chaired by the longest-serving director on a 3 years rotation basis.
Key publications
Operating Rules of the Ethics and Compliance Committee
The Operating Rules of the Ethics and Compliance Committee (ECC) set out the provisions applying to the Ethics and Compliance Committee of the European Investment Bank.
Ethics and Compliance Committee – 2024 Annual Report
The Ethics and Compliance Committee rules and makes decisions on any conflict of interest of any member and former member (during their cooling-off period) of the Board of Directors or the Management Committee.