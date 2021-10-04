Composition
The Committee comprises five members external to the Bank, appointed by the Board of Governors upon proposal of the President, having independence and competence, as well as high integrity and reputation. The overall composition of the Committee aims to reflect an adequately broad range of expertise as well as gender diversity.
- Dr. Marek BELKA
- Danièle NOUY
- Dr. Sabine MAUDERER
- Dr. Edward SCICLUNA
Key publications
Operating Rules of the Appointment Advisory Committee
The Appointment Advisory Committee Operating Rules set out the provisions applying to the Appointment Advisory Committee of the European Investment Bank.