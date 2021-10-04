Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Appointment Advisory Committee

The Appointment Advisory Committee gives non-binding opinions on candidates' suitability to perform the duties of member of the Management Committee and of a full member or an observer of the Audit Committee of the EIB before the appointment by the Board of Governors.

Composition

The Committee comprises five members external to the Bank, appointed by the Board of Governors upon proposal of the President, having independence and competence, as well as high integrity and reputation. The overall composition of the Committee aims to reflect an adequately broad range of expertise as well as gender diversity.

  • Dr. Marek BELKA
  • Danièle NOUY
  • Dr. Sabine MAUDERER
  • Dr. Edward SCICLUNA

Key publications

4 October 2021

Operating Rules of the Appointment Advisory Committee

The Appointment Advisory Committee Operating Rules set out the provisions applying to the Appointment Advisory Committee of the European Investment Bank.

