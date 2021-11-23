Part of the series :
Description
The European Investment Bank (EIB), supported Latin America and the Caribbean with €486 million of financing for five projects in 2020, contributing to sustainable and inclusive development and to climate action.
All EIB loans in the region in 2020 were provided for public sector borrowers, notably to national development banks and a number of new partners. This year, the focus of EIB activity in the region was to support climate action, coupled with a priority to address the economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
