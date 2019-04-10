  • Publication information

Description

The European Investment Bank supports the policy priorities of the European Union and its Member States in the Pacific region.

We lend to projects in the public and private sectors with a strong development impact that promote economic stability, sustainable growth and employment. In this way, the Bank seeks to reduce poverty in its partner countries.

The EIB’s commitment to climate action remains strong in the Pacific region.