Teil der Serie :
Beschreibung
Die Finanzierungen der Europäischen Investitionsbank (EIB) in den baltischen Ländern beliefen sich 2017 auf 230 Millionen Euro. Sie waren für Vorhaben in den Bereichen Innovation, Stadtentwicklung und Verkehr bestimmt. Der Europäische Investitionsfonds (EIF) unterstützte innovative kleinere Unternehmen in der Region mit Eigenkapitalfinanzierungen, Garantien und inklusiven Finanzierungsformen im Betrag von weiteren 109 Millionen Euro.
Auch in den baltischen Ländern kam die Investitionsoffensive für Europa der Juncker-Kommission zum Einsatz. Sie ermöglichte grenzüberschreitende Operationen und die direkte Unterstützung von Innovationen.
