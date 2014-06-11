  • Publikationsinformationen

    11 Juni 2014

    DOI: 10.2867/57547

    • Tags

    • Moldau
    • Ukraine
    • Bosnien und Herzegowina
    • Montenegro
    • Serbien
    • Österreich
    • Bulgarien
    • Kroatien
    • Tschechien
    • Deutschland
    • Ungarn
    • Rumänien
    • Slowakei
    • Slowenien
Teil der Serie :

Beschreibung

Im Donauraum leben mehr als 115 Millionen Menschen. Das Einzugsgebiet der Donau erstreckt sich auf neun EU-Mitgliedstaaten (Bulgarien, Kroatien, Deutschland, Österreich, Rumänien, Slowakei, Slowenien, Tschechische Republik und Ungarn) und fünf Drittländer (Bosnien und Herzegowina, Moldau, Montenegro, Serbien und Ukraine). Der zur Europäischen Union gehörende Teil der Region macht ein Fünftel des Territoriums der EU aus. Die Wirtschaft, die Wettbewerbsfähigkeit und der Wohlstand der Donauländer hängen eng mit der Entwicklung in der EU insgesamt zusammen.