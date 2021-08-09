  • Publication information

    9 Aug 2021

    52 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-5061-6 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/768526

    • Related tags

    • EIBIS
    • Economics
    • covid-19
    • Climate and environment
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Description

The European Union’s COVID-19 recovery plan could be the impetus businesses need to invest in climate measures and prepare for the transition to a net-zero carbon economy. Our newest climate report looks at how firms’ view these twin challenges and their preparedness to meet them.

  • Firms are more aware of the physical risks posed by climate change, but less aware of the risks caused by the transition to clean energy.
  • Almost half of EU firms surveyed are investing in climate change measures, compared with roughly one-third of US firms.
  • Uncertainty over regulation and taxation continues to hamper climate investments.

To green its economy, Europe needs a comprehensive strategy that will provide businesses with the guidance they need to invest in climate preparedness and the energy transition.

Country scoreboard
Country scoreboard: SMEs
Country scoreboard: Large Firms
Country dashboards

Please see our related story: Firms brace for climate change