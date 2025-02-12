  • Publication information

    12 Feb 2025

    34 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-5813-1 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/5228305

    • Related tags

    • EIBIS
    • Economics
    • France

Description

This unique insight into the corporate investment in France examines companies' finance needs and the constraints they face. The 2024 edition also provides insight into the pressing issues facing firms, such as climate change, high energy costs and the green transition. The survey, which has been administered since 2016, covers about 13 000 firms across the European Union, including a small sample of US firms.