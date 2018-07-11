  • Publikationsinformationen

    11 Juli 2018

Dieser Überblick enthält ausgewählte Ergebnisse von EIBIS 2017 für regionale Gruppen. Es zeigt sich, dass Unternehmen in Regionen mit einem höheren Einkommensniveau optimistischer sind und dass die Investitionen in diesen Regionen mehr auf Innovationen abzielen.

Unternehmen in weniger wohlhabenden Regionen hingegen sprechen von größeren Investitionslücken und leiden eher unter Finanzierungsengpässen. Die Haupthindernisse für Investitionen sind in allen Regionen – unabhängig vom Einkommensniveau – die Ungewissheit über die Zukunft und die Verfügbarkeit von Mitarbeitern mit den benötigten Kompetenzen.