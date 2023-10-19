  • Publikationsinformationen

    19 Okt. 2023

    46 Pages (PDF/DE)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-5610-6 (PDF/DE)

    DOI: 10.2867/24946

    • Tags

    • EIBIS
    • Wirtschaft
eBook (EN)

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Beschreibung

Die EIB-Investitionsumfrage liefert in dieser Form einmalige Einblicke in Investitionen von Unternehmen in der EU, deren Finanzierungsbedarf und Investitionshindernisse. 2023 stehen außerdem so drängende Themen wie Klimawandel, hohe Energiekosten und grüne Wende im Mittelpunkt. Für die Umfrage, die es seit 2016 gibt, befragen wir 13 000 Unternehmen aus der gesamten EU sowie eine kleine Stichprobe aus den USA.

Bitte lesen Sie dazu auch unseren zugehörigen Artikel: EIB-Investitionsumfrage 2023: Europäische Union