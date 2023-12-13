S6 EXPRESSWAY KOSZALIN - BOZEPOLE

Übersicht
The project will finance the construction of the section between Koszalin and Bozepole, completing the last missing segment of the S6 expressway.
The aim is to improve accessibility along the coastal region, by adapting of the road technical and operational parameters to the forecast traffic level. This will help to remove bottlenecks and improve driving conditions, especially during the summer tourism season. The purpose is not only to improve transit and local traffic flow, but also safety and living conditions for the people living alongside the existing National Road DK6.
The Project concerns construction of a new 118 km long 2x2 lanes S6 expressway section between Koszalin and Bozepole. The Project contributes to improved efficiency of TEN-T road network in Poland, thereby improving accessibility and market integration. The Project is expected to contribute to the reduction of safety related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the agglomerations crossed by the national and local roads. The Project will contribute to better accessibility in the region by adapting of the technical and operational parameters of the road to the forecast traffic level, removing bottlenecks and completing missing elements of the road infrastructure. The EIB supports investment activity by providing financing that is complementary to national and EU funding. The terms of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years) as well as, tailored disbursement conditions will contribute substantially to increasing the financial flexibility and investment capacity of the Promoter, facilitating the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and is therefore subject to an EIA procedure. As on most of the Polish road infrastructure projects, this is a two-stage process. In total four EIA studies and seven second stage social and environmental impact assessment (SEIA) studies, one for each works contract, were completed. Taking into consideration that the project alignment crosses or passes nearby several environmentally sensitive areas, particular attention during the appraisal will be on project compliance with EIB's environmental and social standards and on foreseen measures for mitigating potential negative impacts on NATURA 2000 site specific conservation objectives. Appraisal will also include identification of potential climate change risks and analysis of suitability of adaptation measures ensuring the long-term resilience of the new road. The scope and adequacy of these measures, as well as the overall impact of the project implementation on the greenhouse gas emissions will be further assessed during the appraisal.
Procurement is completed. Tenders were launched in 2020 and 2021 and seven "design and build" type of works contracts were signed in 2021 and 2022. The completion of the project is planned by 2026. The EIB will verify that contracts for implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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