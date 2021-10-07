Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

QUANTUM SURGICAL (EGF VD)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
15.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 15.000.000 €
Industrie : 15.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
7/10/2021 : 15.000.000 €
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: 15-Millionen-Euro-Darlehen der EIB an Quantum Surgical für die Markteinführung des Medizinroboters Epione®
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB-Kredit für Tumortherapie von Quantum Surgical

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
18 März 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 07/10/2021
20210134
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
QUANTUM SURGICAL (EGF VD)
QUANTUM SURGICAL SAS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 15 million
EUR 67 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The Promoter is a French commercial stage innovative medical device company that develops and commercialises a robotic platform to assist surgeons performing complex surgical procedures in a minimally invasive manner.

The proposed transaction will support research and development (R&D) investments, Clinical and Regulatory spending that are required in order to advance the development of a Computerized Tomography (CT)-guided robotic surgery platform allowing surgeons and interventional radiologists to safely and accurately accomplish percutaneous ablation procedures. It will initially address percutaneous ablation procedures in the liver, with the aim to democratise this minimally invasive treatment to other interventions in the abdomen, and later to other soft tissue organs.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access and/or higher cost of financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries (linked to, and intensified by, the inherent uncertainty of RDI activities, leading to high screening and monitoring costs), misalignment of incentives, lack of collateral and/or lack of track record.

Through EGF support, the operation addresses the need of financially underserved companies operating in the sector of minimally invasive liver cancer treatments. The contribution to EU policy is therefore significant.

The EIB's contribution is notable on both the financial and non-financial side. Thanks to the EGF-backing, the EIB may provide stable long-term funding, tailored to meet the expenditures during project implementation by limiting significant cash outflows from the Company in the short to medium term, thereby enabling it to focus on investing in innovation and growth. The venture debt product (equity risk) has a tailor made structure matching the borrower's expected cash flow generation. Thanks to EIB involvement, the borrower may crowd in other financing due to the lower level of perceived risk. The borrower will likewise benefit from the EIB's financial structuring expertise and technical contribution and advice.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Kommentar(e)

Quantum Surgical S.A.S. is a French commercial stage innovative medical device company that develops and commercialises a robotic platform to assist surgeons performing complex surgical procedures in a minimally invasive manner.

Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: 15-Millionen-Euro-Darlehen der EIB an Quantum Surgical für die Markteinführung des Medizinroboters Epione®
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB-Kredit für Tumortherapie von Quantum Surgical

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: 15-Millionen-Euro-Darlehen der EIB an Quantum Surgical für die Markteinführung des Medizinroboters Epione®
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB-Kredit für Tumortherapie von Quantum Surgical
Andere Links

Photogallery

France : la BEI accorde un prêt de 15 millions d’EUR à Quantum Surgical pour le lancement commercial d'Epione®, son robot médical
Quantum Surgical (EGF VD)
©Quantum Surgical
France : la BEI accorde un prêt de 15 millions d’EUR à Quantum Surgical pour le lancement commercial d'Epione®, son robot médical
Quantum Surgical (EGF VD)
©Quantum Surgical
France : la BEI accorde un prêt de 15 millions d’EUR à Quantum Surgical pour le lancement commercial d'Epione®, son robot médical
Quantum Surgical (EGF VD)
©Quantum Surgical

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen