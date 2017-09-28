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GOYA WIND PROJECT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
141.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 141.000.000 €
Energie : 141.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/04/2018 : 18.852.183,08 €
16/06/2020 : 21.000.000 €
25/04/2018 : 31.147.816,92 €
25/04/2018 : 35.000.000 €
22/11/2018 : 35.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" III
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto del Parque Eolico "El Saso"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico "Las Majas" IV
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Del Proyecto Parque Eólico Las Majas V
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Sierra de Luna
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Mata Alta-Seccionamiento de Promotores" Eólica El Saso
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Las Majas Il-Seccionamiento Los Vientos"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Documento Inicial - Proyecto Básico Parque Eólico "Argovento"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Caňacoloma
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Parque Eólico Las Majas II
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" I
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB stellt 50 Millionen Euro für neun Windparks in Aragonien bereit

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
28 September 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 25/04/2018
20170097
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GOYA WIND PROJECT
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 141 million
EUR 298 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction and operation of several onshore wind farms located in the Spanish region of Aragon. The capacity to be installed will be of 300MW and will be developed under the umbrella and as a result of the first Spanish renewables auction held in early 2016.

EIB financing for this operation is expected have an important acceleration and demonstration effect as it will be one of the first greenfield renewable energy projects to be financed in Spain after the moratorium in 2012 and the new regulatory framework, which came into effect in 2014. Besides, the present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spanish 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the CO2 emissions.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Eight of the nine wind plants are included in the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and have been screened in, requiring full EIA including public consultation, while one wind farm, with capacity of 10 MW (only 3 wind turbines) has been screened out. Additionally, the presence of a 28 km 220 kV aerial power line, included in Annex I of the above-mentioned directive, required for the connection to the grid of certain plants, is subject to a separate EIA process. At this time, only two of the nine plants have received the environmental consent, and the rest of the processes, including for the transmission line, are still ongoing. The authorisation procedure and compliance with EIA, Birds and Habitats Directives will be further appraised in detail, in particular the need for cumulative impact assessment and the impact on protected flora and fauna, including adjacent Natura 2000 sites.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" III
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto del Parque Eolico "El Saso"
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico "Las Majas" IV
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Del Proyecto Parque Eólico Las Majas V
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Sierra de Luna
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Mata Alta-Seccionamiento de Promotores" Eólica El Saso
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Las Majas Il-Seccionamiento Los Vientos"
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Documento Inicial - Proyecto Básico Parque Eólico "Argovento"
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Caňacoloma
04/12/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOYA WIND PROJECT
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Parque Eólico Las Majas II
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" I
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB stellt 50 Millionen Euro für neun Windparks in Aragonien bereit

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Dec 2017
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
80246310
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170097
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto del Parque Eolico "El Saso"
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Dec 2017
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
80307782
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170097
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico "Las Majas" IV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Dec 2017
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
80246471
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170097
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Del Proyecto Parque Eólico Las Majas V
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Dec 2017
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
80247807
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170097
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Sierra de Luna
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Dec 2017
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
80239632
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170097
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Mata Alta-Seccionamiento de Promotores" Eólica El Saso
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Dec 2017
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
80320824
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170097
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Las Majas Il-Seccionamiento Los Vientos"
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Dec 2017
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
80310200
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170097
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Documento Inicial - Proyecto Básico Parque Eólico "Argovento"
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Dec 2017
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
80313062
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170097
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Caňacoloma
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Dec 2017
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
80245617
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170097
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Dec 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
77313920
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170097
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Parque Eólico Las Majas II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Dec 2017
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
80245766
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170097
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
4 Dec 2017
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
80237620
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170097
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
144837237
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20170097
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" III
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto del Parque Eolico "El Saso"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico "Las Majas" IV
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Del Proyecto Parque Eólico Las Majas V
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Sierra de Luna
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Mata Alta-Seccionamiento de Promotores" Eólica El Saso
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Las Majas Il-Seccionamiento Los Vientos"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Documento Inicial - Proyecto Básico Parque Eólico "Argovento"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Caňacoloma
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Parque Eólico Las Majas II
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" I
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Andere Links
Übersicht
GOYA WIND PROJECT
Datenblätter
GOYA WIND PROJECT
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB stellt 50 Millionen Euro für neun Windparks in Aragonien bereit

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: Investitionsoffensive für Europa - EIB stellt 50 Millionen Euro für neun Windparks in Aragonien bereit
Andere Links
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" III
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Proyecto del Parque Eolico "El Saso"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Parque Eólico "Las Majas" IV
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Del Proyecto Parque Eólico Las Majas V
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Sierra de Luna
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Mata Alta-Seccionamiento de Promotores" Eólica El Saso
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Proyecto Línea de Alta Tensión "Set Las Majas Il-Seccionamiento Los Vientos"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Documento Inicial - Proyecto Básico Parque Eólico "Argovento"
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico Caňacoloma
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOYA WIND PROJECT
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental del Parque Eólico Las Majas II
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOYA WIND PROJECT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto Parque Eólico "Las Majas" I
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - GOYA WIND PROJECT

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