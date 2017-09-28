GOYA WIND PROJECT

Eight of the nine wind plants are included in the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and have been screened in, requiring full EIA including public consultation, while one wind farm, with capacity of 10 MW (only 3 wind turbines) has been screened out. Additionally, the presence of a 28 km 220 kV aerial power line, included in Annex I of the above-mentioned directive, required for the connection to the grid of certain plants, is subject to a separate EIA process. At this time, only two of the nine plants have received the environmental consent, and the rest of the processes, including for the transmission line, are still ongoing. The authorisation procedure and compliance with EIA, Birds and Habitats Directives will be further appraised in detail, in particular the need for cumulative impact assessment and the impact on protected flora and fauna, including adjacent Natura 2000 sites.