GOYA WIND PROJECT

Übersicht
The project concerns the construction and operation of several onshore wind farms located in the Spanish region of Aragon. The capacity to be installed will be of 300MW and will be developed under the umbrella and as a result of the first Spanish renewables auction held in early 2016.
EIB financing for this operation is expected have an important acceleration and demonstration effect as it will be one of the first greenfield renewable energy projects to be financed in Spain after the moratorium in 2012 and the new regulatory framework, which came into effect in 2014. Besides, the present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spanish 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the CO2 emissions.
Eight of the nine wind plants are included in the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and have been screened in, requiring full EIA including public consultation, while one wind farm, with capacity of 10 MW (only 3 wind turbines) has been screened out. Additionally, the presence of a 28 km 220 kV aerial power line, included in Annex I of the above-mentioned directive, required for the connection to the grid of certain plants, is subject to a separate EIA process. At this time, only two of the nine plants have received the environmental consent, and the rest of the processes, including for the transmission line, are still ongoing. The authorisation procedure and compliance with EIA, Birds and Habitats Directives will be further appraised in detail, in particular the need for cumulative impact assessment and the impact on protected flora and fauna, including adjacent Natura 2000 sites.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Aktuelles und Storys
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.