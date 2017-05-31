ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX

The district heating/cooling networks provide reliable, convenient and efficient heating/cooling to consumers and keep air pollution emissions related to the production of heat out of living areas. They are also well adapted to utilising low-cost heat from co-generation plants at present and waste-to-energy facilities as well as renewable energy from biomass and geothermal resources in the future. The main negative impact from such investments usually comes from construction works, so is temporary and expected to be mitigated in line with national legislation. Due to its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required according to criteria defined in Annex III of the directive. Environmental and social impact will be assessed by the Bank, but EIAs have not been required by the competent authorities. The project will not have any impact on sites of nature conservation.