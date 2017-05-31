ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Energie - Energieversorgung
The project consists of the rehabilitation of the district heating and cooling networks and optimisation of heat/cooling-generation facilities.
The project will consist of the refurbishment of heat distribution pipes and the extension of pipeline networks to new customers as well as of building new renewable heat/cooling-generation capacity. Some sub-projects are within the Paris district heating system operated by Compagnie Parisienne de Chauffage Urbain (CPCU) for which the Bank has already financed two operations. Other sub-projects implemented by Climespace consist of a new cooling plant, piping and new connections to customers to be implemented in the Paris region.
The district heating/cooling networks provide reliable, convenient and efficient heating/cooling to consumers and keep air pollution emissions related to the production of heat out of living areas. They are also well adapted to utilising low-cost heat from co-generation plants at present and waste-to-energy facilities as well as renewable energy from biomass and geothermal resources in the future. The main negative impact from such investments usually comes from construction works, so is temporary and expected to be mitigated in line with national legislation. Due to its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required according to criteria defined in Annex III of the directive. Environmental and social impact will be assessed by the Bank, but EIAs have not been required by the competent authorities. The project will not have any impact on sites of nature conservation.
The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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