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ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
250.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 250.000.000 €
Energie : 250.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/01/2019 : 250.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'impact - Gîte géothermique d'Arcueil - Gentilly
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'authorisation d'exploiter - Chaufferie "Les Roses" à Bagnolet
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Porter a Connaissance - Article R512-33 du code de l'environnement - Chaufferie de Dammarie-les-Lys
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Réalisation d'une opération de géothermie au Dogger à Ivry-sur-Seine
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'autorisation de recherche d'un gîte géothermique et d'ouverture de travaux de forage au Dogger à Rosny-sous-Bois
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Unité de valorisation énergétique et de distribution de chaleur de Massy
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie "Fort de l'Est" à Saint-Denis
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie de Sevran
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier de demande d'authorisation d'exploiter
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier d'enregistrement
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
31 Mai 2017
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/01/2019
20160632
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
ENGIE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 250 million
EUR 360 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the rehabilitation of the district heating and cooling networks and optimisation of heat/cooling-generation facilities.

The project will consist of the refurbishment of heat distribution pipes and the extension of pipeline networks to new customers as well as of building new renewable heat/cooling-generation capacity. Some sub-projects are within the Paris district heating system operated by Compagnie Parisienne de Chauffage Urbain (CPCU) for which the Bank has already financed two operations. Other sub-projects implemented by Climespace consist of a new cooling plant, piping and new connections to customers to be implemented in the Paris region.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The district heating/cooling networks provide reliable, convenient and efficient heating/cooling to consumers and keep air pollution emissions related to the production of heat out of living areas. They are also well adapted to utilising low-cost heat from co-generation plants at present and waste-to-energy facilities as well as renewable energy from biomass and geothermal resources in the future. The main negative impact from such investments usually comes from construction works, so is temporary and expected to be mitigated in line with national legislation. Due to its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required according to criteria defined in Annex III of the directive. Environmental and social impact will be assessed by the Bank, but EIAs have not been required by the competent authorities. The project will not have any impact on sites of nature conservation.

The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'impact - Gîte géothermique d'Arcueil - Gentilly
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'authorisation d'exploiter - Chaufferie "Les Roses" à Bagnolet
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Porter a Connaissance - Article R512-33 du code de l'environnement - Chaufferie de Dammarie-les-Lys
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Réalisation d'une opération de géothermie au Dogger à Ivry-sur-Seine
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'autorisation de recherche d'un gîte géothermique et d'ouverture de travaux de forage au Dogger à Rosny-sous-Bois
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Unité de valorisation énergétique et de distribution de chaleur de Massy
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie "Fort de l'Est" à Saint-Denis
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie de Sevran
13/09/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
11/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier de demande d'authorisation d'exploiter
11/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier d'enregistrement
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'impact - Gîte géothermique d'Arcueil - Gentilly
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
77021052
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160632
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'authorisation d'exploiter - Chaufferie "Les Roses" à Bagnolet
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
77031241
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160632
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Porter a Connaissance - Article R512-33 du code de l'environnement - Chaufferie de Dammarie-les-Lys
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
77023802
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160632
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Réalisation d'une opération de géothermie au Dogger à Ivry-sur-Seine
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
77024450
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160632
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'autorisation de recherche d'un gîte géothermique et d'ouverture de travaux de forage au Dogger à Rosny-sous-Bois
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
77024009
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160632
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Unité de valorisation énergétique et de distribution de chaleur de Massy
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
77030501
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160632
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie "Fort de l'Est" à Saint-Denis
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
77016809
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160632
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie de Sevran
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Jul 2017
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
77021587
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160632
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Sep 2017
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
73844197
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20160632
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier de demande d'authorisation d'exploiter
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Dec 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135870483
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160632
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier d'enregistrement
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Dec 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135880183
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20160632
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
Datum der Veröffentlichung
23 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
134876083
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20160632
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'impact - Gîte géothermique d'Arcueil - Gentilly
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'authorisation d'exploiter - Chaufferie "Les Roses" à Bagnolet
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Porter a Connaissance - Article R512-33 du code de l'environnement - Chaufferie de Dammarie-les-Lys
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Réalisation d'une opération de géothermie au Dogger à Ivry-sur-Seine
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Demande d'autorisation de recherche d'un gîte géothermique et d'ouverture de travaux de forage au Dogger à Rosny-sous-Bois
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Unité de valorisation énergétique et de distribution de chaleur de Massy
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie "Fort de l'Est" à Saint-Denis
Related public register
16/07/2017 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Etude d'Impact - Demande d'autorisation d'exploiter Chaufferie de Sevran
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier de demande d'authorisation d'exploiter
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX - Dossier d'enregistrement
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
Andere Links
Übersicht
ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX
Datenblätter
ENGIE FRANCE RESEAUX

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