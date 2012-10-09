NEPAL TANAHU HYDROPOWER PROJECT

The project comprises the construction and operation of a 140 MW storage hydroelectric power scheme and its interconnection to the national grid. It is designed to help meet peak electricity demand in Nepal during the dry winter months and to operate as a baseload plant for the remainder of the year. The project will provide an alternative to expensive fossil fuel based power generation through cleaner energy, and will help stabilise Nepal's power supply system and reduce transmission losses.

The project will provide this low income country with sustainable renewable electrical energy and will help to avoid additional thermal (diesel-fired) generation that is associated with high emissions of CO2 and other harmful atmospheric pollutants. The project will supply this renewable energy to a network that has a severe generation deficit which has resulted in extensive load shedding and related damage to the local economy. The project is therefore in line with the External Lending Mandate by promoting economic development and environmentally sustainable energy production. Financing of this project would contribute to the Bank’s energy lending objectives related to renewable energy and the mitigation of climate change.