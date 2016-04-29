Description
Le rapport financier présente les états financiers de la BEI et du Groupe BEI (selon les normes IFRS et les directives européennes), ainsi que leurs annexes explicatives.
Sommaire :
- Faits marquants de 2015
- Préface
- Activité d'emprunt en 2015
- Activité de trésorerie en 2015
- Organes statutaires de la BEI
- Audit et contrôle
- BEI
- États financiers
- Rapport des réviseurs indépendants
- Déclaration du Comité de vérification
- Groupe BEI (directives européennes)
- États financiers
- Rapport des réviseurs indépendants
- Déclaration du Comité de vérification
- Groupe BEI (normes IFRS)
- États financiers
- Rapport des réviseurs indépendants
- Déclaration du Comité de vérification
