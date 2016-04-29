  • Informations de publication

    29 avr. 2016

PDF (EN) Papier (EN)

Description

Le rapport financier présente les états financiers de la BEI et du Groupe BEI (selon les normes IFRS et les directives européennes), ainsi que leurs annexes explicatives.

Sommaire :

  • Faits marquants de 2015
  • Préface
  • Activité d'emprunt en 2015
  • Activité de trésorerie en 2015
  • Organes statutaires de la BEI
  • Audit et contrôle
  • BEI
    • États financiers
    • Rapport des réviseurs indépendants
    • Déclaration du Comité de vérification
  • Groupe BEI (directives européennes)
    • États financiers
    • Rapport des réviseurs indépendants
    • Déclaration du Comité de vérification
  • Groupe BEI (normes IFRS)
    • États financiers
    • Rapport des réviseurs indépendants
    • Déclaration du Comité de vérification