    27 avr. 2017

Description

Le rapport financier présente les états financiers de la BEI et du Groupe BEI (selon les normes IFRS et les directives européennes), ainsi que leurs annexes explicatives.

Sommaire :

  • Faits marquants de 2016
  • Préface
  • Activité d’emprunt en 2016
  • Activité de trésorerie en 2016
  • Organes statutaires de la BEI
  • Audit et contrôle
  • BEI
    • États financiers
    • Rapport des réviseurs indépendants
    • Déclaration du Comité de vérification
    • Groupe BEI (directives européennes)
  • États financiers
    • Rapport des réviseurs indépendants
    • Déclaration du Comité de vérification
  • Groupe BEI (normes IFRS)
    • États financiers
    • Rapport des réviseurs indépendants
    • Déclaration du Comité de vérification