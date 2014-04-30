Description
Le rapport financier présente les états financiers de la BEI, du Groupe BEI (selon les IFRS et selon les directives européennes) et du FEI, ainsi que leurs annexes explicatives.
Sommaire
- Projets clés en 2013
- Préface
- Activité d’emprunt
- L'activité de trésorerie de la BEI
- Les organes statutaires de la BEI
- Audit et contrôle
- BEI
- États financiers
- Rapport des auditeurs externes
- Déclaration du Comité de vérification
- Groupe BEI (directives européennes)
- États financiers
- Rapport des auditeurs externes
- Déclaration du Comité de vérification
- Groupe BEI (IFRS)
- États financiers
- Rapport des auditeurs externes
- Déclaration du Comité de vérification
