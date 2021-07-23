Description

The difficulties in procuring ITS for urban mobility may comprise:

lack of a strategic context in which the purpose of the ITS system is defined;

lack of interoperability and modularity leading to vendor lock-in;

technical problems during implementation causing delays and higher costs;

poorly performing systems with little means for redress;

limitations on the reuse of ITS data for other purposes.

By providing detailed insights into ITS procurement practices and principles as well as putting forward a series of practical recommendations, this technical note may help build up the capacity of local authorities to procure ITS in a more efficient manner. It may also help local authorities to specify requests for EIB technical advisory services and to seek financial support for the implementation of appropriate invest.