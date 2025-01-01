What we offer
For construction companies, suppliers of materials and equipment
Our products and services for suppliers of materials and equipment, who can access direct financing, loans, dedicated credit lines, equity investments and technical advice to realise their housing projects.
Are you a small business or mid-cap? Discover our financial products for small and medium-sized enterprises (employing less than 250 people) and mid-caps (employing 250 to 3 000 people) through our network of partner banks and intermediaries.
Direct loans are available to public and private-sector counterparts. The loan may fall under senior debt or be subordinated to other funding sources.
Venture debt provides non-dilutive financing between equity rounds to innovative, fast-growing companies. It offers companies financing with longer maturities and greater flexibility compared to more standard senior debt.
The EIB Group supports large investment programmes by purchasing financial instruments traded on capital markets such as green bonds, a powerful instrument for providing funds and support for a client’s green transition and decarbonisation.
These guarantees reduce the credit risk, enhancing the overall financial stability of a project and attracting additional investors.
The EIB Group invests in private equity and venture capital funds to support startups and medium-sized companies. It does also invest in climate and infrastructure funds to promote projects and developers that catalyse growth across the housing sector.
Our advisory services help structure sustainable and affordable housing projects, enhance their bankability, and develop efficient financial products for optimal implementation. This includes support to:
- Prepare business plans for housing investment
- Enable financial institutions to assess the market for different types of affordable and sustainable housing products
- Create financial instruments and blend loan and grant funding
Our advisory services help to build the policy and regulatory frameworks which underpin housing investment, and structure and prepare projects.
This includes advisory support to:
- Develop or enhance sustainable and affordable housing regulatory frameworks at national and local level
- Establish or enhance the capacity of self-standing municipal affordable housing companies
- Better understand the market for different types of sustainable and affordable housing
- Innovate in areas such as repurposing of buildings
- Remove market barriers to delivering sustainable housing
- Engage and co-ordinate stakeholders to scale up the delivery of sustainable housing
- Develop enhanced sustainability ambitions and technical performance solutions for housing projects
- Design and prepare sustainable and affordable housing projects to international standards
Our capacity building services strengthen technical expertise, provide tailored training, and share best practices for institutional growth.
Ready to take the next step? Use our Quick eligibility checker to share your project details. Our EIB Group experts will review and contact you to discuss the best support options for your housing project.