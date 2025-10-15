Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
EIB Global Advisory Council

Strengthening EIB Global’s impact

The EIB Global Advisory Council brings together experts from academia, business, civil society and international organisations to provide guidance on our activities outside the European Union. Its work focuses on areas defined by the EIB Global strategic orientation – from clean energy, transport and climate action to water infrastructure, health and support for the private sector – which is aligned with the second phase of our Climate Bank Roadmap.

Learn more  

Our members

Meet the members of the EIB Global Advisory Council.

  • Paolo Gentiloni (chair), former prime minister of Italy
  • Philippe Étienne, ambassadeur de France
  • Gita Gopinath, Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics at Harvard University and former first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund
  • Sigrid Kaag, co-chair of the Board of Directors of UN Foundation, and former deputy prime minister and minister of Finance for the Netherlands
  • Ivan Krastev, chairman of the Centre for Liberal Strategies and Albert Hirschman permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna
  • Alexia Latortue, distinguished non-resident fellow at the Centre for Global Development and head of Secretariat at the Future of Development Cooperation
  • Arancha González Laya, dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po and former Spanish minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Mark Leonard, co-founder and director of the European Council on Foreign Relations
  • Philipp Rösler, CEO of Consessor AG and former vice-chancellor of Germany
  • Helga Maria Schmid, president of the European Institute of Peace and vice-president of the Foundation Council at the Munich Security Conference Foundation
  • Dr Vera Songwe, chair and founder of the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility, and non-resident senior fellow for the Global Economy and Development programme at Brookings
  • Marcos Prado Troyjo, distinguished fellow at INSEAD’s Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society and former deputy minister of Economy of Brazil
  • José Viñals, special strategic advisor and former group chairman of Standard Chartered

Useful resources

Learn more about EIB Global’s policies.

  • 15 October 2025

    Orientation stratégique de BEI Monde

    L’orientation stratégique constitue une nouvelle boussole pour les investissements de BEI Monde à l’extérieur de l’Union européenne et vise à renforcer la contribution du Groupe BEI à la position de l’Europe dans un monde en mutation.

    Développement - international
  • 3 October 2025

    Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2

    Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.

    Climate and environment
  • 30 June 2025

    Rapport sur l’impact de la BEI dans le monde en 2024-2025

    Découvrez comment la BEI contribue à un monde plus résilient, durable et inclusif grâce au soutien qu’elle apporte aux pays en dehors de l’Union européenne.

    Aménagement urbain Durabilité sociale PME Fragility and conflict Diversité et égalité hommes-femmes Migrations Ukraine Voisinage oriental Pays de l’élargissement Développement - international Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales Cohésion sociale et territoriale
  • 12 November 2025

    Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs)

    This brochure presents the Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs), a partnership of 29 major development banks led by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

    Institutional MDBs Partnerships Partners Global development
  • 4 November 2025

    Sustainability Report 2024

    The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.

    Sustainability Climate and environment