Our members
Meet the members of the EIB Global Advisory Council.
- Paolo Gentiloni (chair), former prime minister of Italy
- Philippe Étienne, ambassadeur de France
- Gita Gopinath, Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics at Harvard University and former first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund
- Sigrid Kaag, co-chair of the Board of Directors of UN Foundation, and former deputy prime minister and minister of Finance for the Netherlands
- Ivan Krastev, chairman of the Centre for Liberal Strategies and Albert Hirschman permanent fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna
- Alexia Latortue, distinguished non-resident fellow at the Centre for Global Development and head of Secretariat at the Future of Development Cooperation
- Arancha González Laya, dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po and former Spanish minister of Foreign Affairs
- Mark Leonard, co-founder and director of the European Council on Foreign Relations
- Philipp Rösler, CEO of Consessor AG and former vice-chancellor of Germany
- Helga Maria Schmid, president of the European Institute of Peace and vice-president of the Foundation Council at the Munich Security Conference Foundation
- Dr Vera Songwe, chair and founder of the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility, and non-resident senior fellow for the Global Economy and Development programme at Brookings
- Marcos Prado Troyjo, distinguished fellow at INSEAD’s Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society and former deputy minister of Economy of Brazil
- José Viñals, special strategic advisor and former group chairman of Standard Chartered
Useful resources
Learn more about EIB Global’s policies.
-
Orientation stratégique de BEI Monde
L’orientation stratégique constitue une nouvelle boussole pour les investissements de BEI Monde à l’extérieur de l’Union européenne et vise à renforcer la contribution du Groupe BEI à la position de l’Europe dans un monde en mutation.
-
Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2
Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.
-
Rapport sur l’impact de la BEI dans le monde en 2024-2025
Découvrez comment la BEI contribue à un monde plus résilient, durable et inclusif grâce au soutien qu’elle apporte aux pays en dehors de l’Union européenne.
-
Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs)
This brochure presents the Global Emerging Markets Risk Database (GEMs), a partnership of 29 major development banks led by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
-
Sustainability Report 2024
The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.