Description

Sustainable economic growth depends on inclusive and resilient communities and requires investment in social infrastructure, affordable and sustainable housing, gender equality, education and healthcare. The EIB Group places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, aligning its activities with EU policy objectives and the latest reporting standards.

In 2024, the Group invested a record €51 billion - around 60% of its financing - to support the green transition. Since 2021, it has backed around €563 billion of investment in climate and environmental sustainability, keeping it firmly on track to reach its €1 trillion target by 2030.

For the first time, the EIB Group presents a single, consolidated Sustainability Report, bringing together disclosures that were previously spread across four separate documents. The EIB Sustainability Report for 2024 highlights our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and social investment.

In 2025, the Group aims to provide up to €100 billion in new financing to boost Europe’s competitiveness, security and sustainable growth, and to reinforce the European Union’s global role.