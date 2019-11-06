Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

Lebanon and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Lebanon since 1978. The Bank operates in Lebanon in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.

Lebanon is an important beneficiary of EIB funding. Nearly half of the EIB’s €2.3 billion of investment in the country has been used to support key infrastructure projects, primarily in the wastewater and transport sectors. The Bank also supports small companies, helping create job opportunities and develop a sustainable business environment. Furthermore, subject to local developments, the EIB intends to focus its future activity in the country on the digital transition, bio-economy, energy efficiency, healthcare and education.

The first corporate lending operations in the country were signed in September 2019 and included a $30 million loan to finance new energy-efficient infrastructure for existing and new cellular towers across the country, as well as a $24 million bank-intermediated loan for a Greenfield glass container manufacturing plant.

Through its activity, the Bank intends to contribute as well to the sustainable growth of the economy and help build the country’s resilience to cope with ongoing crises. Lebanon also benefited from EIB support through the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI). A relevant example is the €265 million Lebanon Private Sector Support project, financed under ERI.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Lebanon.

1978

START OF OPERATIONS

43

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

1.76 Mrd €

FINANCED LIFETIME

12

LOCAL PARTNERS

EIB stories in Lebanon

General stories speak louder than general policies. Discover how EIB activities have improved the quality of life in Lebanon.

  •
    6 November 2019

    Une action porteuse de résultats

    Partout dans le monde, des investissements déterminants contribuent à instaurer la stabilité et la croissance. Les chiffres parlent pour illustrer le fort impact qu’exerce la BEI, par le biais de ses projets, en dehors de l’UE.

    République dominicaine Éthiopie Pérou Liban Égypte Mexique Amérique latine et Caraïbes Voisinage méridional Afrique subsaharienne Climat Développement - international Climat et environnement
  • 30 September 2019

    EIB VP Dario Scannapieco on the importance of EIB MED 2019 Conference

    EIB Vice-President Dario Scannapieco explains why the 19th edition of EIB MED Conference in Lebanon’s capital matters. He addresses the challenges that the region faces in improving resilience, stability and growth in the MENA region. And he tells us how the EU Bank is responding by supporting measures to tackle unemployment, jobs for women and young people and tackling the migration crisis.

    Employment Infrastructure Interviews Institutional SMEs EIB policies Diversity and gender Management committee Lebanon Southern Neighbourhood Sub-Saharan Africa Innovation SMEs Climate Infrastructure Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment
  • 30 September 2019

    Start-ups: building the future of the MENA region

    Start-Ups are full of innovative ideas but too often face challenges preventing them to grow. Here in Beirut for the EIB MED Conference, we met 3 of them to hear how start-ups can help shape the future of the MENA region.View more: https://www.eib.org

    Lebanon Southern Neighbourhood Innovation Digitalisation and technological innovation
  • 30 September 2019

    Investing in a resilient and inclusive future

    The 19th edition of the EIB MED Conference is taking place today in Beirut, Lebanon. It will bring together decision-makers and experts who will explore ways to invest in a resilient and inclusive future in the MENA region.

    Lebanon Southern Neighbourhood
  • 13 June 2019

    Boosting SME growth in Lebanon

    Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of the Lebanese economy. That’s why the European Investment Bank and Byblos Bank are providing affordable loans to help Lebanese SMEs to grow, employ more people, improve the quality of their product and reinforce exports to European and international markets. Discover the family-owned Coffee Company in Ghazir – Coffee Abi Nasr and the oriental food specialist in Zahle – the Gardenia Group.

    SMEs Lebanon Southern Neighbourhood
  • 6 June 2018

    Des zones industrielles au Liban : un stimulant pour la croissance économique et une réponse à la crise des réfugiés.

    La création de zones industrielles au Liban montre comment l’Initiative Résilience économique de l’UE apporte des solutions aux crises migratoires

    Infrastructures Institutional Durabilité sociale PME Transports Partenaires Résilience économique Diversité et égalité hommes-femmes Réfugiés Migrations Liban Maroc Voisinage méridional PME Infrastructure Infrastructures sociales
  • 8 March 2016

    Financements en faveur des réfugiés : un espoir pour la Syrie

    Investissements dans des programmes visant à maintenir les réfugiés syriens près de chez eux et à les aider à se préparer à reconstruire le pays une fois la guerre terminée

    Durabilité sociale PME Microfinance Diversité et égalité hommes-femmes Réfugiés Migrations Turquie Liban Syrie Voisinage méridional Pays de l’élargissement PME
  • 12 November 2024

    L’action pour le climat, au-delà de la politique

    La COP29 à Bakou doit remobiliser les dirigeants pour lutter contre les changements climatiques et accélérer la transition écologique.

    Entretiens Institutional COP 29 Partenaires Climat Action en faveur du climat Le Comité de direction United Nations Nadia Calviño Durabilité Ouzbekistan Turkmenistan Cuba Kirghizistan Zambie Viêt Nam Salomon Vanuatu Brésil Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée Maldives Îles Sandwich du Sud Costa Rica Slovaquie Saint-Martin Iles Feroe République dominicaine Wallis-et-Futuna Trinité-et-Tobago Iran Tonga Nigéria Paraguay Yemen Îles Caïman Madagascar Iraq Gabon Suriname Taiwan Italie Éthiopie États-Unis d'Amérique Malawi Biélorussie Croatie Norvège Îles Turks-et-Caïcos Saint-Christophe-et-Niévès Qatar Argentine Samoa Afghanistan Saint-Marin Azerbaïdjan Autriche Aruba Gibraltar Bénin Espagne Panama Roumanie Nouvelle Calédonie Équateur Irlande Guinée-Bissau Nouvelle-Zélande Côte d'Ivoire Tadjikistan Somalie Allemagne Suède Antigua-et-Barbuda Mongolie Monténégro Japon Slovénie Lituanie Pakistan Nauru Sao Tomé-et-Principe Bahamas Congo Palaos Israël Laos Bulgarie Islande Ukraine Pérou Botswana Libéria Sénégal Albanie Malte Malaisie Inde Sri Lanka Cap Vert Jordanie Finlande Régional - Pacifique Burundi Géorgie Cambodge Burkina Faso Comores Bermudes Canada Chine Ghana Seychelles Érythrée Andorre Corée du Sud Timor-Oriental Macao Guatemala Niger Territoire britannique de l’océan Indien Turquie Nicaragua Birmanie (Myanma) Mozambique Russie Angola Chili Togo Arménie Cameroun Barbade Soudan Iles Anglo-Normandes Tunisie Koweit Dominique Brunei Macédoine du Nord Uruguay Bangladesh Sainte Lucie Bahrein Sainte-Hélène et dépendances Liban Îles Pitcairn Guinée Belgique Maroc Libye El Salvador Hongrie Jamaïque Égypte Grèce Gambie Îles Vierges britanniques Saint-Siège (Vatican) Mayotte (collectivité territoriale) Venezuela Bonaire, Saint Eustache, Saba Danemark Honduras Bhoutan Australie Luxembourg Liechtenstein Fidji Chypre Iles Vierges Américaines Pays-Bas Afrique du Sud Curaçao Îles Cook Guinée équatoriale Groenland Anguilla Mauritanie Saint-Vincent-et-les-Grenadines Maurice Portugal Corée du Nord Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon Syrie Sierra Léone Kiribati Haïti Pologne Mexique Palestine* Indonésie Népal Suisse France Zimbabwe Serbie Ile de Man Algérie Micronésie Kazakhstan Montserrat Singapour Porto Rico Djibouti Lettonie Bolivie Moldavie Îles Falkland (Malouines) Tchad Kenya Lesotho Grenade Tuvalu Congo (Rép. démocratique) Thaïlande Mali Monaco Ouganda Royaume-Uni Philippines Antilles néerlandaises Tanzanie Rwanda Tchéquie Polynésie française Arabie Saoudite Oman Bosnie-et-Herzégovine Kosovo* Royaume d’Eswatini Colombie Guyana Émirats arabes unis Namibie Bélize Estonie Asie et Pacifique Voisinage oriental Amérique latine et Caraïbes Union européenne Pays de l’AELE Ancien états membres EU Amérique du Nord Pays et territoires d'outre-mer Voisinage méridional Afrique subsaharienne Pays de l’élargissement Balkans occidentaux Climat et environnement

Get EIB support in Lebanon

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

If you are a public authority and need a loan over €25m
Contact our headquarters

If you need a loan below €25m
Contact our local partners

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB.
Contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

Stay up to date

News
More news
Publications
More publications
Videos
More videos