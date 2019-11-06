Lebanon and the EIB

The EIB has worked with Lebanon since 1978. The Bank operates in Lebanon in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.

Lebanon is an important beneficiary of EIB funding. Nearly half of the EIB’s €2.3 billion of investment in the country has been used to support key infrastructure projects, primarily in the wastewater and transport sectors. The Bank also supports small companies, helping create job opportunities and develop a sustainable business environment. Furthermore, subject to local developments, the EIB intends to focus its future activity in the country on the digital transition, bio-economy, energy efficiency, healthcare and education.

The first corporate lending operations in the country were signed in September 2019 and included a $30 million loan to finance new energy-efficient infrastructure for existing and new cellular towers across the country, as well as a $24 million bank-intermediated loan for a Greenfield glass container manufacturing plant.