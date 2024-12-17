AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL UPGRADE II

The project aims to modernize air navigation systems in Serbia and Montenegro in line with SES regulations, a key part of European air transport policy. As part of the priority TEN-T network, it qualifies for Bank financing as a Priority Project in Neighbouring countries. This initiative is also part of the Economic and Investment Plan (flagship 8 - DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE) by the European Commission, which seeks to boost long-term economic recovery, support green and digital transitions, and foster regional integration with the EU.





Aligned with the 2017 Transport Community Treaty between the EU and the Western Balkans, Serbia's signing of the European Common Aviation Area (ECAA) Agreement in December 2017 marks a significant step towards deeper integration into the European aviation area, enhancing growth, connectivity, and competitiveness.





The project, co-financed with the EBRD, will improve air traffic management efficiency over Serbia and Montenegro, contributing to the Single European Sky initiative. This will lead to more direct aircraft routings, fewer delays, environmental cost savings, and safety improvements, with a high expected economic return, as well as high regulated financial return for the promoter.





The EIB's significant financial contribution, including a 14-year tenor and favourable conditions, is crucial for the project's financing plan. The Bank's support in procurement and reporting will also raise standards.