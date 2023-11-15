Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)

Produire de l’énergie géothermique en Allemagne

La solution innovante de l’entreprise canadienne Eavor permet de produire de l’énergie géothermique sans avoir recours aux réservoirs d’eau souterrains

Statut
Première signature
Signé
26/04/2024
Montant
EUR 43 873 666,1
Pays
Allemagne
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Plus d'info

Signature(s)

Montant
43 873 666,1 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 43 873 666,1 €
Énergie : 43 873 666,1 €
Date(s) de signature
26/04/2024 : 43 873 666,1 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Related public register
26/04/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI et le Fonds pour l’innovation de l’UE soutiennent la technologie géothermique innovante d’Eavor en Bavière
Communiqués associés
Irlande 2023 : le Groupe BEI confirme un financement record de 1,6 milliard d’euros, à l’appui des énergies renouvelables, de l’éducation, du logement et de l’innovation

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
15 novembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 26/04/2024
20230481
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
EAVOR ERDWARME GERETSRIED GMBH & CO KG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 44 million
EUR 368 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project represents the first commercial scale implementation of an innovative closed loop geothermal technology to generate baseload combined heat and power, through heat conduction transfer between rocks in the subsurface and a wellbore-isolated cycling fluid. This is expected to progress the feasibility, competitiveness and scalability of the technology by demonstrating its application to diverse geological settings, with the potential to be applied to a wider range of locations compared to conventional geothermal energy.

The objective is to support the integration of geothermal heat and power in the energy system and as a baseload source of energy with the aim to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, in line with the EU and national renewable energy targets. The project will also contribute to further innovative technologies in the energy sector and thus support learning-by-doing and positive knowledge externalities.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the deployment and integration of a sustainable renewable combined heat and power source (geothermal) applying innovative technologies. It generates positive externalities in the form of reduced greenhouse gases and other hazardous emissions through the switching to a baseload source of sustainable energy. The Project also contributes at increasing learning-by-doing through the first commercialisation stage of an innovative sustainable technology, which should support costs reductions over time. The Project contributes to the 2030 national RE penetration targets of Germany, i.e. 80% RE in the power sector and 65% RE in the heating sector. The Project also contributes to maintaining or increasing safe delivery of energy.

The Project therefore addresses the following market failures: reducing carbon and air pollution externalities, security of supply and costs reduction of innovative low-carbon technologies.

The Project is aligned with EIB's Energy Lending Policy (Decarbonising Energy Supply and Innovation) and Climate Action (Mitigation / Renewable Energy) eligibility criteria and the policy contribution for Renewable Energy Sources is thus rated as Excellent.

The Project also complies with the eligibility criteria set out in Annex I-A of the InvestEU Agreement, in particular in relation to eligibility as per article 8.2, as the operation falls under the Thematic product (generation of clean, safe and sustainable renewable energy sources and solutions), through a technology at TRL 8. As a first-of-a kind commercial demonstration operation, the Project entails a

number of risks (credit, tehnology, construction, offtake) which cannot be fully mitigated due to its early-stage nature. This is combined with the limited experience of the Promoter as a start-up company.

EIB will be a key lender that will provide adequate terms and capacity to attract other specialized institutions to complete the funding plan of this project. The EIB financing further complements the EU Innovation Fund grant to provide a financial package which covers the distinctive risks of the Project. The Project would therefore not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Based on their technical characteristics, the subsurface components of the project fall within Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, which requires the national competent authority to determine the need for an EIA. The EIA screening-out decision was issued in 2021 and the project main operating plan (Hauptbetriebsplan) was approved in 2022. The environmental impacts are overall expected to be minor and mostly temporary during construction. The specific impacts related to drilling, completion and subsurface operations are expected to be limited with the implementation of appropriate mitigation measures and as the geothermal subsurface system will operate as a closed loop.

The promoter, as a private undertaking operating in the utility sector, is not subject to the EU Public Procurement Directives. The project, which will be supplying utilities already active in the energy sector, is deemed to not benefit from any special or exclusive rights, within the meaning of the Utilities Directives. Therefore, the private procurement procedures used by the promoter are acceptable for the project.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 novembre 2023
26 avril 2024
Documents liés
26/04/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Autres liens
Fiche technique
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI et le Fonds pour l’innovation de l’UE soutiennent la technologie géothermique innovante d’Eavor en Bavière
Communiqués associés
Irlande 2023 : le Groupe BEI confirme un financement record de 1,6 milliard d’euros, à l’appui des énergies renouvelables, de l’éducation, du logement et de l’innovation

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Date de publication
26 Apr 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
189054238
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230481
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
26/04/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Fiche technique
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI et le Fonds pour l’innovation de l’UE soutiennent la technologie géothermique innovante d’Eavor en Bavière
Communiqués associés
Irlande 2023 : le Groupe BEI confirme un financement record de 1,6 milliard d’euros, à l’appui des énergies renouvelables, de l’éducation, du logement et de l’innovation

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI et le Fonds pour l’innovation de l’UE soutiennent la technologie géothermique innovante d’Eavor en Bavière
Communiqués associés
Irlande 2023 : le Groupe BEI confirme un financement record de 1,6 milliard d’euros, à l’appui des énergies renouvelables, de l’éducation, du logement et de l’innovation
Autres liens
Fiche technique
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Fiche récapitulative
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Related public register
26/04/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)

Au cœur du projet

Pourquoi et comment

Le projet Eavor à Geretsried

Pourquoi

  • La géothermie, c’est de l’énergie propre.
  • Elle contribue à la réduction des émissions dues aux combustibles fossiles.
  • Elle permet d’accélérer la transition énergétique en Allemagne.

Comment

  • L’énergie géothermique provenant des roches souterraines est disponible partout, toute l’année.
  • L’Eavor-Loop émet moins de gaz à effet de serre que les systèmes géothermiques conventionnels.
  • La chaleur produite permettra de remplacer les chaudières à gaz et d’éviter ainsi le rejet de 45 000 tonnes de dioxyde de carbone par an.

Secteurs et pays

Allemagne Allemagne Climat et environnement Développement - international Énergie

Impact

Soutenir la transition énergétique

  • Le projet permettra de produire de la chaleur et de l’électricité pour l’équivalent de 30 000 ménages.
  • Il contribuera à la stabilité des prix de l’énergie et à l’autonomie énergétique.
  • Il évitera, chaque année, le rejet de 45 000 tonnes de dioxyde de carbone dans l’atmosphère.
« La production de chaleur est l’un des plus grands défis de la transition énergétique en Europe, car c’est elle qui consomme le plus d’énergie et produit le plus de dioxyde de carbone. »
« Pour atteindre l’objectif de neutralité climatique d’ici à 2050, les pays de l’UE doivent réduire leurs émissions de gaz à effet de serre d’au moins 55 % d’ici à 2030. »

Regarder la vidéo

4:13

custom-preview

Récit

Prélever la chaleur directement dans les roches

« Il faut une roche qui permet de forer de manière sûre et efficace. Et il faut de la conductivité thermique. »
Laurie-Anne Michnick

Ingénieure, Banque européenne d’investissement

Daniel Mölk avait déjà travaillé une première fois dans la ville bavaroise de Geretsried au début des années 2010, sur un projet consistant à rechercher des réservoirs souterrains d’eau chaude dans le cadre d’un plan de production d’énergie hydrothermale de l’entreprise locale de services collectifs. Il n’avait alors pas réussi à trouver d’eau, mais, avec son équipe, il a appris à peu près tout ce qu’il y a à savoir sur la terre et les formations rocheuses qui entourent la ville, située à 40 kilomètres au sud de Munich. Ces travaux ont jeté les bases d’un projet géothermique révolutionnaire mis en œuvre au même endroit 13 ans plus tard.

Daniel Mölk est aujourd’hui le directeur général d’Eavor Allemagne, qui installe le système Eavor-Loop, une sorte de radiateur souterrain géant, sur le site de l’époque. « Depuis que j’ai effectué les premiers forages ici il y a plus de dix ans, j’ai eu l’occasion de travailler sur de nombreux autres projets hydrothermaux dans d’autres endroits du monde », explique-t-il. « C’est vraiment très particulier d’être de retour à Geretsried aujourd’hui et de montrer – avec la technologie d’Eavor – que la production d’énergie géothermique à grande échelle fonctionne également sans eau thermale. »

L’Allemagne est en pleine transition énergétique. Celle-ci a démarré au début des années 2010, avec pour objectif de délaisser l’énergie nucléaire au profit de l’énergie renouvelable.

L’Eavor-Loop de Geretsried fournira du chauffage en hiver et une centrale électrique implantée sur le site convertira la chaleur géothermique en électricité tout au long de l’année.

Eavor

« La combinaison de solutions éoliennes, solaires et géothermiques profondes est très intéressante pour assurer la sécurité de l’approvisionnement énergétique pour une grande économie comme celle de l’Allemagne. »
Alexander Land

Responsable des relations publiques, Eavor Allemagne

Sur le même sujet

12 mars 2024

Un modèle vert en Afrique

Le Kenya stimule l’Afrique en exportant des technologies liées aux énergies renouvelables, en modernisant ses transports et en encourageant l’innovation
Infrastructures PME Transports Kenya Afrique subsaharienne Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales Énergie
23 mai 2024

De la tourbe à l’éolien

Plus grand parc éolien des pays baltes construit en Estonie : plus d’électricité verte et renforcement de l’indépendance énergétique et de l’économie locale
Climat Énergies renouvelables Estonie Union européenne Climat et environnement Énergie
13 juin 2022

Modernisation des réseaux de chauffage dans les villes Roumaines

Liens
Fiche technique
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Fiche récapitulative
EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Related public register
26/04/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - EAVOR LOOP (IEU GT)
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI et le Fonds pour l’innovation de l’UE soutiennent la technologie géothermique innovante d’Eavor en Bavière
Communiqués associés
Irlande 2023 : le Groupe BEI confirme un financement record de 1,6 milliard d’euros, à l’appui des énergies renouvelables, de l’éducation, du logement et de l’innovation

Projets et articles associés
19 décembre 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 décembre 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 décembre 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes