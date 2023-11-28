Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY

Une giga-usine française produit des batteries lithium-ion pour voitures [...]

Financement de la croissance d’une entreprise innovante dans le secteur des véhicules électriques et du stockage d’énergie.

Statut
Première signature
Signé
28/09/2023
Montant
EUR 428 158 659,23
Pays
France
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Fiche technique
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Fiche récapitulative
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
France : la BEI avec le soutien d’InvestEU investit 450 millions d’euros dans la construction de la gigafactory de batteries électriques d’AESC à Douai

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
18 juillet 2022
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/09/2023
20220168
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
ENVISION AESC GROUP LTD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1317 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the construction and operation of an advanced manufacturing plant in Douai, France.

The aim is to supply the Renault Group with a new generation of Lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV). The project is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the implementation in Europe of an advanced manufacturing technology for the production of advanced li-ion battery cells. The latter is considered a key enabler for the development of the European EV industry.


The company achieved an important milestone in the prototyping of the cells and now needs to follow suit with getting it in a stable serial production at acceptable scrap rate, the hardest part in this high-tech industry by some accounts.


The project could make a substantial contribution to the development of the EU-based battery industry. The knowledge spillovers in Europe are related to the cooperation with the French EPC constructor for the development and construction of the highly specialised building (clean room, utilities), and with regional technical schools for the up/re-skilling of the labour force.


The project caters for the transition in e-mobility by supplying the growing demand in Europe for EV Batteries with advanced battery cells. It therefore qualifies in full as Climate Action (mitigation).


The project is located in a cohesion region where it will create significant long-term skilled employment. It therefore qualifies in full under Cohesion. 


The operation qualifies for InvestEU eligibility under the following main policy priority areas:

SIW:

1.1.6 Modernisation and decarbonisation of industry

(a)       decarbonisation investments in industries, in particular transport, aiming at significant reduction or avoidance of GHG emissions; and

(c)       investments in assets enabling the flow of low-carbon energy.


Europe must master the de-carbonisation of its transport sector. This passes through the transformation of its automotive industry from supplying vehicles running on carbon fuels to vehicles running on electricity. This in turn requires the build-up of an innovative European battery industry. Europe lags behind in the development and industrialisation of battery technologies and the related know-how.

The project addresses these failures.

The project:

(a) has the nature of a public good for which the operator or company cannot capture sufficient financial benefits (knowledge dissemination through technology transfer and education and skills of the local labour, and a lasting specialised infrastructure being made available at no or negligible cost, both in a Cohesion Region);

(b) generates externalities which the operator or company fails to internalise, such as climate mitigation.

The financing also addresses the market failure of insufficient investment in a transition region and thus supporting the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. 


The Project's external benefits are potentially high as it contributes to the establishment of an industrial value chain in Europe of a competitive battery technology. The Project will lead to important knowledge transfer to Europe. It will deploy advanced manufacturing activities and related high skilled jobs in Europe. The Project will furthermore help creating the conditions for the deployment of e-mobility, and the development of a cleaner and more sustainable transport system In Europe and lead to lower emissions of pollutants (health benefits) and CO2 (climate benefits) on the roads.


The proposed non-recourse structure is innovative for this type of project, traditionally financed through corporate loans by commercial banks at sponsors' level. EIB's capability to appraise and structure the Project with unmatched terms and conditions on the commercial market would bring significant added value to the Promoter. EIB will not only close a large financing gap but also crowd in other financiers. The increased risk profile of the loans (loan tenor potentially going beyond the Renault offtake contract and being exposed to a mix of substantial market / technology / offtaker creditworthiness risks, subject to acceptability being confirmed during appraisal) beyond what the Bank traditionally regards as acceptable, can be considered thanks to Invest EU protection. 


Considering the above, the project will generate economic benefits that are greater than those captured by the investor's financial returns.


The operation would not be carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The implementation of an industrial scale plant for serial production of lithium-ion battery cells requires a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision in accordance with the EIA directive. This and other environmental, climate and social aspects will be appraised during project due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Commentaires

The project concerns a first implementation in Europe of an advanced manufacturing technology tailored to the production of a sub-type of advanced li-ion battery cells. The latter is considered a key enabler for the development of the European EV industry. The project could make a substantial contribution to the development of the EU-based battery industry. The knowledge spillovers in Europe are related to the cooperation with the French EPC constructor for the development and construction of the highly specialised building (clean room, utilities), and with regional technical schools for the up/re-skilling of the labour force. The project caters for the transition in e-mobility by supplying the growing demand in Europe for EV batteries with advanced battery cells. It therefore qualifies in full as Climate Action (mitigation). The project is located in a cohesion region where it will create significant long-term skilled employment. It therefore qualifies in full under EU Cohesion.

18/04/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
28/02/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY - Etude d'impact
Fiche récapitulative
DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY
Date de publication
18 Apr 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
162765287
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20220168
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - DOUAI EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY - Etude d'impact
Date de publication
28 Feb 2023
Langue
français
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160491980
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220168
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Au cœur du projet

Pourquoi et comment

Un écosystème de l’automobile dans le nord de la France

Pourquoi

  • La demande mondiale de batteries lithium-ion est en augmentation.
  • L’Europe doit accroître sa capacité de production de batteries.
  • Les véhicules électriques réduisent les émissions et stimulent la transition écologique.
  • Objectif de cohésion : aligner le niveau des Hauts-de-France sur celui des économies de l’UE.

Comment

  • Production de batteries lithium-ion pour les voitures électriques Renault, qui permettent une conduite beaucoup plus écologique.
  • Construction d’une usine d’une capacité combinée de 9 gigawatts-heure, qui sera portée jusqu’à 24-30 gigawatts-heure à l’horizon 2030.
  • Création d’emplois et utilisation de nouvelles technologies dans la région des Hauts-de-France.

Secteurs et pays

France France Développement - international Énergie Climat et environnement Développement - international

Impact

Stimuler l’industrie européenne des batteries

  • Dans sa phase initiale, la giga-usine aura une capacité permettant d’alimenter 200 000 voitures électriques par an.
  • Réindustrialisation des Hauts-de-France, connue sous le nom de nouvelle « vallée de la batterie ».
  • Création de 1 200 emplois directs au cours des trois prochaines années et jusqu’à 3 000 emplois d’ici à 2030.

Cette giga-usine est source de progrès, non seulement pour AESC, mais aussi pour les ambitions écologiques de la France et de l’Europe. Nous sommes fiers de pouvoir faire avancer la mobilité propre en rendant les batteries et les véhicules électriques plus abordables.
Matsumoto Shoichi

PDG, AESC

449

Mio EUR

La Banque européenne d’investissement a fourni plus de 449 millions d’euros de financement à AESC.

Regarder la vidéo

4:20

custom-preview

Récit

La France recharge ses batteries

Depuis toujours, Anastasia Walch-Guinebert aime résoudre des problèmes et réfléchir à des moyens d’améliorer les choses. En outre, elle est fascinée par l’innovation constante dans le domaine de la transition énergétique. Pouvoir conjuguer ces deux intérêts, c’est ce qui l’a motivée à rejoindre Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) en tant qu’ingénieure procédés. Son travail au sein de cette grande entreprise internationale spécialisée dans les batteries, dont le siège se situe au Japon, consiste à améliorer la production des batteries pour véhicules électriques afin de veiller à ce qu’elles soient sûres, efficaces, de haute qualité et durables sur le plan environnemental.

« Lorsqu’il y a un problème de qualité du produit, nous sommes chargés d’évaluer le procédé et de trouver des solutions », explique-t-elle. « Ce travail me permet d’avoir une incidence positive sur l’environnement et sur le monde qui m’entoure. »

Avec l’ouverture en 2025 d’une giga-usine de batteries AESC à Douai, dans la région des Hauts-de-France, son rôle prendra encore plus d’importance.

Douai, autrefois connue pour son industrie minière, est devenue un pôle automobile. Des entreprises comme Renault y ont installé leurs usines de fabrication. Notre projet viendra compléter cet écosystème automobile en pleine croissance.
Anastasia Walch-Guinebert

Ingénieure procédés, AESC

AESC apporte un savoir-faire de pointe en France et contribuera ainsi au développement durable de l’industrie des batteries en Europe. Ce projet permettra aussi de soutenir la réindustrialisation de la région des Hauts-de-France, baptisée la nouvelle « vallée de la batterie », et d’accompagner la transition stratégique de Renault.
Olivier Kueny

Chargé de prêts principal, Banque européenne d’investissement

Qu’est-ce qu’une giga-usine ?

10

Mrd EUR

d’investissements de la BEI en France depuis 2022

Les giga-usines, ou gigafactories en anglais, sont de gigantesques sites généralement destinés à produire des batteries pour véhicules électriques, des solutions de stockage de l’énergie et d’autres technologies connexes. Elles se spécialisent dans la fabrication d’un seul produit prisé à grande échelle, tandis que les usines ordinaires, plus petites, peuvent répondre à divers besoins de fabrication. La giga-usine d’AESC à Douai se consacrera à la production en grande série de batteries lithium-ion pour véhicules électriques.

Pour les véhicules électriques, les constructeurs préfèrent les batteries lithium-ion à celles au sodium, au magnésium ou à l’hydrogène, car elles offrent une haute densité énergétique et une durée de vie plus longue, des critères essentiels compte tenu de l’espace limité à bord. Le lithium étant le métal le plus léger, son utilisation permet aussi de réduire l’énergie nécessaire pour déplacer la voiture, ce qui se traduit par une meilleure efficience et une plus grande distance parcourue.

