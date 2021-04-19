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UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL

Signature(s)

Montant
50 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 50 000 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 50 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
6/05/2021 : 50 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
13/05/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Communiqués associés
Espagne et Portugal : collaboration de la BEI et d’UCI pour rénover le parc résidentiel et ainsi réduire les émissions de CO2 de 10 269 tonnes par an
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et la Commission européenne fournissent 2,6 millions d’EUR à UCI afin de mobiliser 46,5 millions d’EUR en faveur de logements économes en énergie
Article sur un sujet connexe
Le confort, c’est avoir l’eau courante
Article sur un sujet connexe
Renforcer l’efficacité énergétique, brique après brique
Projet apparenté
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 avril 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 06/05/2021
20210137
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
UNION DE CREDITOS INMOBILIARIOS SA ESTABLECIMIENTO FINANCIERO DE CREDITO
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
not applicable
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to UCI for the financing of building renovation undertaken by individuals and homeowner associations in Spain and Portugal.

The debt financing made available to private owners domiciled in Spain or Portugal will be used, among others, to finance the energy efficiency renovation of existing residential properties and the construction of new nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB), as well as small/medium-scale energy efficiency projects carried out in existing residential properties.

Additionnalité et impact

The project seeks to improve the building renovation rate by alleviating access to finance constraints faced by homeowner associations and individuals undertaking energy efficiency investments in existing residential buildings. The project will primarily finance deep renovations implemented by homeowners associations in Spain and to a lesser extent in Portugal. The project will bring positive externalities through reduced carbon emission, greater energy efficiency and improved energy security. The project is fully aligned with the EU Renovation Wave Strategy, and Spain and Portugal's 2021-2030 National Energy Climate Plans and Long Term Renovation Strategies. The project supports the climate action objectives of the Bank.
The financial intermediary is specialized in real estate investments and is one of the most active players in green financing in the Spanish market. It has demonstrated good capacities in the monitoring and reporting of EIB loans. By supporting a labour intensive activity as building rehabilitation, the project will stimulate job creation and foster economic growth after the Covid-19 crisis.
Through the acquisition of a highly-rated tranche in the securitisation, the EIB will lower the cost of funding and help mobilise other financers, increasing the appetite to the financing of building renovations implemented by homeowner associations. Following technical discussions with the financial intermediary, the project has aligned its scope to the draft EU Taxonomy and the Energy Efficient Mortgage Initiative framework.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Documents liés
13/05/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Espagne et Portugal : collaboration de la BEI et d’UCI pour rénover le parc résidentiel et ainsi réduire les émissions de CO2 de 10 269 tonnes par an
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et la Commission européenne fournissent 2,6 millions d’EUR à UCI afin de mobiliser 46,5 millions d’EUR en faveur de logements économes en énergie

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Date de publication
13 May 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
140022042
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20210137
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Portugal
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
13/05/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Fiche technique
UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Communiqués associés
Espagne et Portugal : collaboration de la BEI et d’UCI pour rénover le parc résidentiel et ainsi réduire les émissions de CO2 de 10 269 tonnes par an
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et la Commission européenne fournissent 2,6 millions d’EUR à UCI afin de mobiliser 46,5 millions d’EUR en faveur de logements économes en énergie
Article sur un sujet connexe
Le confort, c’est avoir l’eau courante
Article sur un sujet connexe
Renforcer l’efficacité énergétique, brique après brique
Projet apparenté
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Espagne et Portugal : collaboration de la BEI et d’UCI pour rénover le parc résidentiel et ainsi réduire les émissions de CO2 de 10 269 tonnes par an
Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI et la Commission européenne fournissent 2,6 millions d’EUR à UCI afin de mobiliser 46,5 millions d’EUR en faveur de logements économes en énergie
Article sur un sujet connexe
Le confort, c’est avoir l’eau courante
Article sur un sujet connexe
Renforcer l’efficacité énergétique, brique après brique
Autres liens
Related public register
13/05/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UCI BUILDING RENOVATION MBIL
Projet apparenté
SPAIN CLIMATE ACTION MBIL PROGRAMME

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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