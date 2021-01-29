KOZANI 230MW PV

Financing this project supports Greek and European efforts for the promotion of electricity generation from renewable energy sources and a just transition. It is fully aligned with EIB policies related to renewable energy and climate change mitigation. The project is one of the largest PV projects developed in Greece, located in the Lignite Center of Western Macedonia, and has secured one of the lowest feed-in-premium tariffs encountered in Greece. Therefore, electricity consumers and the environment are expected to benefit, as are workers in the just transition region that will be able to benefit from new employment opportunities. The project will thus help address multiple market failures and improve social and economic cohesion in Western Macedonia and Greece.

The Bank is contributing to the fulfilment of the above public policy goals, the implementation of the specific project and the strategy of the promoter by providing a long-term debt facility at optimal terms under a limited recourse Project Finance structure. This financing structure / method is for the first time implemented by the promoter and a successful outcome with the assistance of the Bank, its co-lenders and their advisors will strengthen the capacity of the company to manage complex projects and financing methods, diversifying thus its funding sources for implementing its overall ambitious strategic plan.