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KOZANI 230MW PV

Signature(s)

Montant
33 015 050 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Grèce : 33 015 050 €
Énergie : 33 015 050 €
Date(s) de signature
4/12/2023 : 2 054 636 €
4/12/2023 : 2 424 414 €
21/12/2022 : 28 536 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - KOZANI 230MW PV - Link to Environmental Impact Studies
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - KOZANI 230MW PV - Σύνδεσμος μελετών περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS -Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 1
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 2
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliako Velos 1
Communiqués associés
Grèce : InvestEU - la BEI soutient les fermes solaires d’une puissance de 230 MWc de PPC Renewables en vue d’accroître la production d’énergie renouvelable et d’appuyer des initiatives pour une transition juste dans la région grecque de Macédoine occidentale

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
29 janvier 2021
Statut
Référence
Signé | 21/12/2022
20200644
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
KOZANI 230MW PV
PPC RENEWABLES SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 33 million
EUR 143 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project comprises the development, construction and operation of three solar photovoltaic (PV) plants with a total installed capacity of ca 230MWp, in Kozani, West Macedonia prefecture, Greece.

The project will promote the security of supply in a cohesion region, through renewable energy resources, contributing towards combatting climate change and its impacts. The development of solar energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy, energy efficiency, as well as climate action objectives (climate change mitigation). The PV plants will be installed at the Lignite Center of Western Macedonia, in the Prefecture of Kozani, Greece.

Additionnalité et impact

Financing this project supports Greek and European efforts for the promotion of electricity generation from renewable energy sources and a just transition. It is fully aligned with EIB policies related to renewable energy and climate change mitigation. The project is one of the largest PV projects developed in Greece, located in the Lignite Center of Western Macedonia, and has secured one of the lowest feed-in-premium tariffs encountered in Greece. Therefore, electricity consumers and the environment are expected to benefit, as are workers in the just transition region that will be able to benefit from new employment opportunities. The project will thus help address multiple market failures and improve social and economic cohesion in Western Macedonia and Greece.
The Bank is contributing to the fulfilment of the above public policy goals, the implementation of the specific project and the strategy of the promoter by providing a long-term debt facility at optimal terms under a limited recourse Project Finance structure. This financing structure / method is for the first time implemented by the promoter and a successful outcome with the assistance of the Bank, its co-lenders and their advisors will strengthen the capacity of the company to manage complex projects and financing methods, diversifying thus its funding sources for implementing its overall ambitious strategic plan.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

All the project components (PV plants, ancillary facilities) fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, and have been screened-in by the competent authorities. The environmental impact assessments (EIA) have been completed and the relevant environmental permits have been issued. The environmental procedure followed for the project and the compliance with the relevant EU Directives, specifically Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), will be reviewed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Documents liés
11/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - KOZANI 230MW PV - Link to Environmental Impact Studies
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - KOZANI 230MW PV - Σύνδεσμος μελετών περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων
01/04/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KOZANI 230MW PV
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KOZANI 230MW PV
29/04/2026 - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS -Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 1
29/04/2026 - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 2
29/04/2026 - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliako Velos 1
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Grèce : InvestEU - la BEI soutient les fermes solaires d’une puissance de 230 MWc de PPC Renewables en vue d’accroître la production d’énergie renouvelable et d’appuyer des initiatives pour une transition juste dans la région grecque de Macédoine occidentale

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - KOZANI 230MW PV - Link to Environmental Impact Studies
Date de publication
11 Feb 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138594936
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200644
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - KOZANI 230MW PV - Σύνδεσμος μελετών περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων
Date de publication
24 Feb 2021
Langue
grec
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
138934443
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20200644
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KOZANI 230MW PV
Date de publication
1 Apr 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
133986828
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20200644
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KOZANI 230MW PV
Date de publication
17 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
233428009
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Numéro du projet
20200644
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS -Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 1
Date de publication
29 Apr 2026
Langue
grec
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
262195632
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Numéro du projet
20200644
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 2
Date de publication
29 Apr 2026
Langue
grec
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
262147429
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Numéro du projet
20200644
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliako Velos 1
Date de publication
29 Apr 2026
Langue
grec
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
263523955
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement
Numéro du projet
20200644
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Grèce
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - KOZANI 230MW PV - Link to Environmental Impact Studies
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - KOZANI 230MW PV - Σύνδεσμος μελετών περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS -Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 1
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 2
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliako Velos 1
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
KOZANI 230MW PV
Fiche technique
KOZANI 230MW PV
Communiqués associés
Grèce : InvestEU - la BEI soutient les fermes solaires d’une puissance de 230 MWc de PPC Renewables en vue d’accroître la production d’énergie renouvelable et d’appuyer des initiatives pour une transition juste dans la région grecque de Macédoine occidentale

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Grèce : InvestEU - la BEI soutient les fermes solaires d’une puissance de 230 MWc de PPC Renewables en vue d’accroître la production d’énergie renouvelable et d’appuyer des initiatives pour une transition juste dans la région grecque de Macédoine occidentale
Autres liens
Related public register
11/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - KOZANI 230MW PV - Link to Environmental Impact Studies
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - KOZANI 230MW PV - Σύνδεσμος μελετών περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS -Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 1
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 2
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Étude d'Impact sur l'Environnement - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliako Velos 1

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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