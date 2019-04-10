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CORRIDOR VC CENTRE

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
151 780 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine : 151 780 000 €
Transports : 151 780 000 €
Date(s) de signature
29/07/2020 : 11 780 000 €
27/02/2020 : 140 000 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 11 780 000 € fourni par WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Autres liens
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - Section Sarajevo South-Mostar North
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Résumé non technique - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - preparation for planning and study documentation
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
06/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan & Impact Assessment Result (LARPIAR)
Related public register
06/07/2021 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Section Tarĉin - entrance to Tunnel Ivan
Related public register
13/06/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition Report - Tarcin -Tunnel Ivan
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : signature, ce jour, d’une convention de subvention de l’UE d’un montant de 11,8 millions d’EUR à l’appui du corridor Vc
Article sur un sujet connexe
Davantage de sécurité routière en Bosnie-Herzégovine

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
10 avril 2019
Statut
Référence
Signé | 27/02/2020
20180270
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
JAVNO PREDUZECE AUTOCESTE FBIH DOO
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 152 million
EUR 294 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the construction on a new alignment of two non-contiguous sections of Corridor VC, totaling about 12 km in aggregate, between Poprikuse-Nemila and Tacin-Ivan in central BiH.

The project is part of Corridor Vc connecting the Croatian coast to Budapest through BiH and forms part of the South-Eastern axis of the extension of the TEN-T network to neighboring countries. The project is part of the South-East Europe Transport Observatory's (SEETO) Comprehensive Network. Both sections of the project are included in the Single Project Pipeline as priority projects on the Core TEN-T network extension to BiH. The project is prioritised within the Government of BiH's Transport Strategy 2016-2030. The project is expected to facilitate trade, develop tourism, promote regional and national economic growth and ultimately contribute to economic and social cohesion in the region.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and therefore be subject to an EIA procedure. As a potential candidate country to the EU, BiH has adopted the EU Directives relevant to the ESIA process, including the EIA Directive (2014/52/EU). The entire Corridor Vc has been subject to a regulatory EIA procedure in BiH (divided in four lots with the corresponding EIAs), including public consultation at scoping and assessment stages. Environmental procedures for the two project sections are covered by the EIAs of lots 2 (section Poprikuse – Nemila) and lot 3 (section Tarcin – Ivan). Environmental permit for the entire Lot 2 was first obtained in 2010 and renewed in 2014, whilst the permit for the Lot 3 was issued in 2012 and is in the process of being renewed. There are no protected areas that would be affected by the construction of the two motorway sections of the project. There is a cultural and historical heritage site in the vicinity of the project at a distance of some 200-300 m of the motorway alignment on the Tarcin – Ivan section. A Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework, consistent with EIB policy, was developed by the Promoter and published in 2017 for the whole Corridor Vc in BiH. The procedures and outcomes for environmental and social assessment and management are to be further reviewed during appraisal.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules. In particular, the Bank will require that calls for international tenders be published in the EU Official Journal, as necessary. The Bank may enter into a delegation agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for all/part of the project within the context of the Procedural Framework for operations outside the EU, as foreseen in the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie au titre du MPE
Commentaires

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The Corridor Vc motorway connection is essential for fostering economic growth in the country. The project will substantially shorten travel distances along the central part of the corridor and is thus expected to generate substantial benefits in terms of time savings, reduced accident rates, savings in vehicle operating costs and reduction of local pollution in the towns in the area. The project will also increase accessibility and promote regional as well as local economic development. The Promoter is the Motorways Public Company of the Federation of BiH (JP Autoceste) which is responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of motorways in the Federation. It is well known to the Bank as the promoter of a number of completed and ongoing EIB financed operations in the sector.

Documents liés
03/09/2019 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - Section Sarajevo South-Mostar North
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
03/09/2019 - Résumé non technique - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - preparation for planning and study documentation
05/11/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
06/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan & Impact Assessment Result (LARPIAR)
06/07/2021 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Section Tarĉin - entrance to Tunnel Ivan
13/06/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition Report - Tarcin -Tunnel Ivan
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : signature, ce jour, d’une convention de subvention de l’UE d’un montant de 11,8 millions d’EUR à l’appui du corridor Vc

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Date de publication
3 Sep 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
122443530
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes
Numéro du projet
20180270
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - Section Sarajevo South-Mostar North
Date de publication
3 Sep 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
122443529
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180270
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
Date de publication
3 Sep 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
121781947
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180270
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Date de publication
3 Sep 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
122328963
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180270
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Date de publication
3 Sep 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
122524292
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20180270
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - preparation for planning and study documentation
Date de publication
3 Sep 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
121964358
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180270
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Date de publication
5 Nov 2019
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
93951749
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20180270
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan & Impact Assessment Result (LARPIAR)
Date de publication
6 Jul 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
143584905
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180270
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Section Tarĉin - entrance to Tunnel Ivan
Date de publication
6 Jul 2021
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
143585392
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes
Numéro du projet
20180270
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition Report - Tarcin -Tunnel Ivan
Date de publication
13 Jun 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
157907323
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20180270
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Bosnie-et-Herzégovine
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - Section Sarajevo South-Mostar North
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Résumé non technique - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - preparation for planning and study documentation
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
06/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan & Impact Assessment Result (LARPIAR)
Related public register
06/07/2021 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Section Tarĉin - entrance to Tunnel Ivan
Related public register
13/06/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition Report - Tarcin -Tunnel Ivan
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Fiche technique
CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : signature, ce jour, d’une convention de subvention de l’UE d’un montant de 11,8 millions d’EUR à l’appui du corridor Vc
Article sur un sujet connexe
Davantage de sécurité routière en Bosnie-Herzégovine

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Bosnie-Herzégovine : signature, ce jour, d’une convention de subvention de l’UE d’un montant de 11,8 millions d’EUR à l’appui du corridor Vc
Article sur un sujet connexe
Davantage de sécurité routière en Bosnie-Herzégovine
Autres liens
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - Section Sarajevo South-Mostar North
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Résumé non technique - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
03/09/2019 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Environmental Impact Study - preparation for planning and study documentation
Related public register
05/11/2019 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE
Related public register
06/07/2021 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan & Impact Assessment Result (LARPIAR)
Related public register
06/07/2021 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Section Tarĉin - entrance to Tunnel Ivan
Related public register
13/06/2022 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - CORRIDOR VC CENTRE - Land Acquisition Report - Tarcin -Tunnel Ivan

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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