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TELEFONICA ANDEAN REGION

Signature(s)

Montant
180 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Équateur : 40 000 000 €
Pérou : 40 000 000 €
Colombie : 100 000 000 €
Télécom : 180 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
13/07/2006 : 40 000 000 €
11/07/2006 : 40 000 000 €
2/08/2006 : 100 000 000 €
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Équateur: La BEI accorde un prêt à Otecel pour le développement de la téléphonie mobile
Communiqués associés
Colombie : la BEI octroie un prêt à Telefónica pour la téléphonie mobile
Communiqués associés
Pérou : la BEI octroie un prêt à Telefónica pour la téléphonie mobile

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 mars 2006
Statut
Référence
Signé | 11/07/2006
20050512
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
Telefónica Andean Region

Telefónica Móviles Colombia
S.A.Otecel
S.A.Telefónica Móviles, S.A.

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
Up to EUR 180 million.
EIB financing will not exceed 50% of total project cost.
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns investments for the rollout and upgrade of GSM mobile communications networks in the three markets of Colombia, Ecuador and Peru in order to migrate from TDMA and CDMA based networks to GSM technology networks.

Contributing to i) the integration and development of the Andean region through the improvement and extension of the telecommunication networks, ii) reinforce the presence of a European Company on the local mobile market and (iii) allow the transfer of European technological and economic knowledge.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

If the project were located within Europe, it would not be subject to EU Environmental Impact Assessment legislation, as defined under Annexes I and II of the European Council Directive 97/11/EC, and would therefore be subject only to national legislation. The environmental impacts of mobile communication systems are mainly visual nuisance and EMF radiation and noise from base stations and microwave radio towers. Concerning sites of nature conservation, the promoters’ networks cover mainly urban areas, where such sites are not likely to be affected. The promoters are currently in the process of requesting the ISO 14001 certification, and publish yearly environmental reports providing details on the performed and future planned environmental actions and programmes. Specific methods used by the promoters to ensure that the project complies with local and national environmental regulations will be checked during appraisal.

The promoters are private companies operating in a liberalised sector of telecommunication services and have indicated that their main network equipment and services suppliers are reputed international firms. The promoter has stated that for any new project inquiries among potential suppliers and publication on the mother-company electronic purchasing system is made, followed by negotiations. The mother-company’s purchasing department is involved in all purchases to benefit from their large-scale negotiation power. This procedure is in the best interest of the project and in line with the Bank’s procurement policy for private sector projects. The procedures relevant for the project will be checked during appraisal.

Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Équateur: La BEI accorde un prêt à Otecel pour le développement de la téléphonie mobile
Communiqués associés
Colombie : la BEI octroie un prêt à Telefónica pour la téléphonie mobile
Communiqués associés
Pérou : la BEI octroie un prêt à Telefónica pour la téléphonie mobile

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Équateur: La BEI accorde un prêt à Otecel pour le développement de la téléphonie mobile
Communiqués associés
Colombie : la BEI octroie un prêt à Telefónica pour la téléphonie mobile
Communiqués associés
Pérou : la BEI octroie un prêt à Telefónica pour la téléphonie mobile
Autres liens

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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