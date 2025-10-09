Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

New EIB Group study maps debt products for women entrepreneurs in the EU

9 October 2025
Getty

The European Investment Bank Group has released a new report entitled Debt Financing for Gender Equality in the EU – 2025 mapping study. It offers a comprehensive look at how financial institutions across the European Union are supporting women-owned businesses through debt financial and non-financial products, and where gaps remain.

Promoting greater gender equality in the European Union could significantly boost the economy and create millions of jobs. Closing the gender finance gap can help banks leverage the investment opportunities presented by women entrepreneurs.  However, despite the clear potential benefits, women entrepreneurs often face persistent barriers in accessing finance, such as higher interest rates, stricter collateral requirements and lower funding amounts compared to men.

Commissioned by the EIB Group Advisory Services with support from the European Union under the InvestEU Advisory Hub, the Debt Financing for Gender Equality in the EU – 2025 mapping study identifies 95 products that financial institutions across the EU are already employing to better reach the women’s market. These products fall into two categories: products tailored specifically for women-owned or women-led businesses, and gender-lens products that include women entrepreneurs as a key target group.

The study highlights significant disparities in product availability across Member States, revealing untapped potential for financial institutions to expand their reach and impact.

Interviews with financial institutions and case studies provide rich insights into the motivations, challenges and success factors behind these products. The findings underscore the importance of intentional design, strategic partnerships, and inclusive communication.

Key recommendations for financial institutions include:

  • Collect and analyse sex-disaggregated data.
  • Use internationally recognised definitions for women-owned and women-led businesses.
  • Tailor products to local market conditions and the unique needs of female entrepreneurs.
  • Combine financial tools with non-financial support like mentoring and networking.
  • Build strategic partnerships to expand reach.
  • Communicate clearly and culturally appropriately to maximise uptake.

Read the study : Debt financing for gender equality in the EU: 2025 Mapping study

Plus récent

Mots-clés correspondants

  • Diversity and gender
Show more Show less

More press releases
9 October 2025

7th Annual EC-EIB-ESM Capital Markets Seminar, 1-2 October 2025 “Europe at a crossroads: Financing joint values”

The European Investment Bank (EIB), alongside the European Commission (EC) and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), hosted the seventh Capital Markets Seminar on 1 and 2 October, in a hybrid format.

Management committee Nadia Calviño
9 October 2025

High Level Dialogue: Making the Green Transition a European Success

In a pivotal moment for Europe’s green transition, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group convened a High Level Dialogue at its Permanent Representation in Brussels, to explore how Europe can seize opportunities and build on its strengths to make the green transition a success.

7 October 2025

VP Vigliotti at MED9: EIB backed its pledge to support sustainable future for European agriculture with new multi-billion financing opportunities

European Investment Bank Group (EIB) Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti reaffirmed the Group’s steadfast commitment to advancing a sustainable, innovative, and resilient agricultural sector across the European Union by creating new multi-billion euro financing opportunities for EU farmers. 