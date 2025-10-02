EIB Group appoints first ombudsperson to further strengthen workplace accountability and well-being

EIB

Bálint Balassa joins the EIB Group as the first ombudsperson on 1 October.

The independent ombudsperson function will facilitate the resolution of workplace issues and provide confidential support for staff.

Other steps taken as part of the 14-point Speak-up and Dignity at Work Action Plan include mandatory training and a 360-degree feedback exercise for senior managers, and enhanced measures to monitor and support staff well-being.

The EIB Group has appointed Bálint Balassa as the Group’s first ombudsperson, who will serve as an independent, neutral resource, supporting staff in confidential conflict resolution.

The ombudsperson will provide a safe and confidential space where staff can raise concerns and seek guidance. He will assist in mediating workplace conflicts typical of large organisations, and play a key role in fostering a speak-up culture around workplace issues.

Bálint Balassa brings a wealth of international experience in conflict resolution and mediation, having held senior positions at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Health Organization, where he led mediation and conflict resolution initiatives across diverse institutional settings.

The creation of the independent Office of the Ombudsperson and Mediator marks an important milestone in the implementation of the EIB Group’s Speak-up and Dignity at Work Action Plan, launched in July 2024 following discussions with staff representatives. The plan outlines 14 concrete actions to improve transparency, accountability and well-being in the workplace. Most of these actions have already been implemented, including annual performance objectives for managers, a 360-degree feedback exercise for senior managers, a stronger role for senior management in setting the tone from the top and encouraging a speak-up culture, and mandatory training and awareness-raising on relevant policies and the Code of Conduct. To further support staff well-being, preventive measures have been introduced such as the creation of a network of 120 certified mental health first aiders among staff, stronger monitoring and management of organisational “hotspots” showing higher levels of workplace stress, and the rollout of targeted training and awareness campaigns. A staff survey was conducted to gather feedback on the progress made, with a participation rate of 78%.

In addition, the EIB Group is finalising revisions to its policies and procedures on harassment and other forms of misconduct. These improvements aim to streamline processes by reducing unnecessary steps and setting clear deadlines, enable precautionary measures to be taken, and combine internal investigations with independent legal assessments to guarantee rigour, fairness and objectivity. Collectively, these measures will strengthen conflict prevention and enable more effective follow-up of cases.