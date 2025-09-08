EIB Global to roll out Innovation and Green Transformation Facility for the Western Balkans

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) is launching the Innovation and Green Transformation Facility (IGTF), a new initiative aiming to accelerate sustainable private sector growth across the Western Balkans. The facility supports the EU Economic and Investment Plan and the New Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, reinforcing the region’s integration into the EU Green and Digital Agendas.

Combining €170 million in loans with €17 million in EU grants under the Western Balkans Investment Framework, the facility will offer affordable financing and investment incentives to encourage micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps to advance digitalisation, innovation and the green transition. Funds will be channelled through local financial institutions and commercial banks for investments in cybersecurity, product development, sustainable agriculture, ecosystem-based tourism and climate resilience.

In addition to financing, the IGTF will deliver targeted technical assistance with a focus on improving investment readiness and capacity building support. Support will also extend to incubators, science parks and research centres, with tailored mentoring, training and staff exchanges to foster innovation ecosystems. EIB Global and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in North Macedonia are currently considering a dedicated partnership with the aim of making this complementary technical support available to beneficiaries across the entire Western Balkans region.

“The IGTF is more than a financing tool: it’s a catalyst for transformation. By combining financial incentives with targeted technical support, the facility empowers businesses to innovate, grow sustainably and align with EU standards. It aims to enhance the competitiveness of local enterprises, stimulate exports and promote sustainable employment and inclusive growth,” said EIB Global representative to North Macedonia Björn Gabriel.

The deployment is expected to begin in the first half of 2026.