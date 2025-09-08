Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
EIB Global to roll out Innovation and Green Transformation Facility for the Western Balkans

8 September 2025
EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) is launching the Innovation and Green Transformation Facility (IGTF), a new initiative aiming to accelerate sustainable private sector growth across the Western Balkans. The facility supports the EU Economic and Investment Plan and the New Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, reinforcing the region’s integration into the EU Green and Digital Agendas.

Combining €170 million in loans with €17 million in EU grants under the Western Balkans Investment Framework, the facility will offer affordable financing and investment incentives to encourage micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps to advance digitalisation, innovation and the green transition. Funds will be channelled through local financial institutions and commercial banks for investments in cybersecurity, product development, sustainable agriculture, ecosystem-based tourism and climate resilience.

In addition to financing, the IGTF will deliver targeted technical assistance with a focus on improving investment readiness and capacity building support. Support will also extend to incubators, science parks and research centres, with tailored mentoring, training and staff exchanges to foster innovation ecosystems. EIB Global and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in North Macedonia are currently considering a dedicated partnership with the aim of making this complementary technical support available to beneficiaries across the entire Western Balkans region.

“The IGTF is more than a financing tool: it’s a catalyst for transformation. By combining financial incentives with targeted technical support, the facility empowers businesses to innovate, grow sustainably and align with EU standards. It aims to enhance the competitiveness of local enterprises, stimulate exports and promote sustainable employment and inclusive growth,” said EIB Global representative to North Macedonia Björn Gabriel.

The deployment is expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

  • Western Balkans
9 September 2025

Multilateral development banks hit record $137 billion in climate finance to drive sustainable development worldwide

Global climate finance by multilateral development banks (MDBs) increased 10% last year, reaching a record $137 billion, with the majority directed to low- and middle-income economies. MDBs including the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced the year-on-year increase in a report published today.

9 September 2025

Ethiopia: EIB Global partners with banks to unlock climate finance

The European Investment Bank’s development arm, EIB Global, has signed technical assistance agreements with Zemen Bank SC, Dashen Bank SC and Hibret Bank in Ethiopia that will support them in strengthening their ability to identify, assess, and manage climate-related risks, integrating them into their business strategies and daily operations. The banks will be better equipped to assess how climate change could impact their clients and encourage investments that strengthen their resilience against extreme weather events such as floods and droughts. In addition, banks’ capacities are strengthened to analyse impacts of changing international climate policies on businesses and export-dependent industries.

8 September 2025

Fresenius receives a €400 million EIB loan to support R&D, innovation and capacity expansion across the EU

Fresenius, a global healthcare company, will receive a new €400 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to strengthen Fresenius’ European research and development (R&D) activities. The financing will be used to support expansion of Fresenius Kabi's manufacturing of medical products and biosimilars in European countries.