EIB Group and EBRD sign agreement on accountability arrangements concerning mutual reliance projects

The EIB Group Complaints Mechanism (EIB-CM) and the EBRD Independent Project Accountability Mechanism (EBRD-IPAM) signed an Agreement on Accountability Arrangements concerning the Mutual Reliance Projects.

What is this agreement about? This agreement sets out how the EIB-CM and EBRD-IPAM will work together when handling complaints concerning mutual reliance projects. The mutual reliance projects are projects for which the EIB and EBRD intend to fully rely on each other’s environmental and social policy and standards, due diligence and project monitoring, to the extent to which the EIB’s and EBRD’s environmental and social policies, standards and procedures are aligned. More information about the Mutual Reliance Projects is available here.

How does it work? Complainants can submit complaints to either of the accountability mechanisms. If EIB’s environmental and social standards are applied, EIB-CM will handle the case in line with its Policy. If EBRD’s environmental and social standards are applied, EIB-CM will: (i) inform the complainant of the working arrangements; and (ii) forward the complaint to EBRD-IPAM. In such cases, EBRD-IPAM will take the lead in case handling (dispute resolution/compliance review), while EIB-CM will assess the actions/omissions of the EIB that were not delegated to the EBRD.

Other important points: The agreement recognises the need for the protection of complainants from retaliation. The agreement respects data protection and confidentiality rules. If either accountability mechanism's policy changes, the accountability mechanisms will review how it affects the agreement. The accountability mechanisms will assess the working arrangements under the agreement annually and introduce any changes, as needed. The agreement remains in force as long as the EIB-EBRD cooperation continues.