Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

EIB Group and EBRD sign agreement on accountability arrangements concerning mutual reliance projects

20 October 2025

The EIB Group Complaints Mechanism (EIB-CM) and the EBRD Independent Project Accountability Mechanism (EBRD-IPAM) signed an Agreement on Accountability Arrangements concerning the Mutual Reliance Projects.

What is this agreement about? This agreement sets out how the EIB-CM and EBRD-IPAM will work together when handling complaints concerning mutual reliance projects. The mutual reliance projects are projects for which the EIB and EBRD intend to fully rely on each other’s environmental and social policy and standards, due diligence and project monitoring, to the extent to which the EIB’s and EBRD’s environmental and social policies, standards and procedures are aligned. More information about the Mutual Reliance Projects is available here.

How does it work? Complainants can submit complaints to either of the accountability mechanisms. If EIB’s environmental and social standards are applied, EIB-CM will handle the case in line with its Policy. If EBRD’s environmental and social standards are applied, EIB-CM will: (i) inform the complainant of the working arrangements; and (ii) forward the complaint to EBRD-IPAM. In such cases, EBRD-IPAM will take the lead in case handling (dispute resolution/compliance review), while EIB-CM will assess the actions/omissions of the EIB that were not delegated to the EBRD.

Other important points: The agreement recognises the need for the protection of complainants from retaliation. The agreement respects data protection and confidentiality rules. If either accountability mechanism's policy changes, the accountability mechanisms will review how it affects the agreement. The accountability mechanisms will assess the working arrangements under the agreement annually and introduce any changes, as needed. The agreement remains in force as long as the EIB-EBRD cooperation continues.

Plus récent

Mots-clés correspondants

  • Diversity and gender
Show more Show less

More press releases
20 October 2025

French medical technology company EDAP secures €36 million credit facility from EIB to advance prostate cancer and endometriosis non-invasive treatment

EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“EDAP” or the “Company”), a global leader in robotic, energy-based therapeutic technologies, today announced that it has entered into a €36 million multi-tranche credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The financing is backed by a guarantee by InvestEU, the European Commission’s program to sustain innovation.

Health and life sciences Ambroise FAYOLLE Management committee France European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Social infrastructure
18 October 2025

Heads of MDBs meet to take stock of progress on joint actions and look ahead

The Heads of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) Group, chaired in 2025 by the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), met today to review progress on joint actions and chart priority areas for the Group’s future work.

17 October 2025

Advancing Global Gateway: Vista Group and EIB sign € 30 million in loans to support SMEs and agricultural value chains in Guinea and Sierra Leone

The European Investment Bank (EIB), through its development branch EIB Global, and Vista Group have signed two financing agreements of respectively € 20 million with Vista Gui and € 10 million with Vista Bank (SL) to strengthen access to finance for SMEs and mid-caps in Guinea and Sierra Leone. This important initiative is enabled by the European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) which serves to mobilise public and private financing under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.