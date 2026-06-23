Spain: Resonac Graphite Spain will receive EIB advice in order to accelerate its project to produce synthetic graphite used in electric batteries

EIB

The EIB will provide technical and financial advice for progressing the company’s project in A Coruña, Spain, for producing synthetic graphite, used for electric car batteries and energy storage.

The EIB Advisory services will be delivered through the EU Innovation Fund’s business advisory programme.

The European Investment Bank (EIB), through its EIB Advisory services, has signed an agreement with Resonac Graphite Spain, a leading company for graphite electrode production, to deliver advice regarding the structuring and financing of its project to produce graphite for batteries.

This project, which the company is carrying out at its facility in A Coruña, Spain, aims to produce sustainable graphite for battery anodes used in electric vehicles and energy storage. To achieve this, it will use an innovative process that will reduce the carbon footprint by up to 90% compared to imported graphite.

Once the commercial phase is up and running, the plant will help reduce CO2 emissions, lessen the EU's dependence on imported synthetic graphite, and strengthen Europe's energy autonomy.

Graphite is an essential component of batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage, which in turn are vital for increasing the electrification of the economy and the energy transition.

The advisory services that the EIB will provide to Resonac Graphite Spain will focus on advancing the project’s technical and financial maturity to improve its implementation opportunities and access to financing. It will also provide market analysis and an assessment of the project’s scaling and replicability options. This consulting is provided through EIB Advisory and is made possible by the EU Innovation Fund’s business advisory program. The Innovation Fund is the EU’s fund for climate policy, focusing on energy and industry.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) is the financial arm of the European Union, whose shareholders are the 27 Member states, and it is one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed off €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, global partnerships and the Savings and Investments Union. Beyond long-term loans for major infrastructure, the EIB Group attracts private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations. In 2025, the EIB Group completed financing and investment operations in Spain totalling around €11 billion, which came alongside an additional €2.9 billion under the Regional Resilience Fund (NextGenerationEU loans).

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialising in provision of guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF, together with six European Union Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands), launched the European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI), a fund of funds intended to scale up innovative startups. To date, this initiative has already enabled the creation of 15 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 43 companies, including 12 unicorns (companies with a valuation exceeding €1 billion).

Photos of the EIB Group management and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

EIB Advisory

In addition to financing, the EIB Group offers advisory services, assisting public and private clients to develop markets, strengthen capacity and support high-impact investment projects. In 2025, the EIB Advisory services helped to boost project implementation and attract funding for 179 projects with a value of over €80 billion, within and outside the European Union.

About the EU Innovation Fund PDA

The European Investment Bank – through EIB Advisory – and the European Commission offer Project Development Assistance (PDA) to facilitate access for innovative projects for funding from the Innovation Fund and other EU funding schemes, national grants and private financing. Eligible projects for receiving tailored support to increase their financial or technical maturity must demonstrate a high potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The EU Innovation Fund is one of the world’s largest funding programs for the demonstration of innovative low-carbon technologies. The fund aims to bring to market industrial solutions that decarbonise Europe and support the transition to climate neutrality while fostering its competitiveness. It will provide around €40 billion of support between 2020-2030 (through sales of ETS credits based on a carbon price of €75/tCO2).

Resonac Graphite Spain

Resonac Graphite Spain is a global company with strong local roots, at the forefront of graphite electrode production and optimization technologies for electric arc furnaces, which help steel producers improve their efficiency, safety, sustainability, and competitiveness. In addition to its long-standing business in graphite electrodes, the company is currently spearheading a pioneering project in A Coruña for the production of graphite for batteries.

Resonac Graphite Spain is part of Resonac Graphite, the only company in its sector with an industrial presence in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. More than 1,200 people work every day to support steel producers in more than 50 countries around the world, combining global reach with local strength and staying close to their customers, markets, and communities.