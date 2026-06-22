Ethiopia and Team Europe Complete €75 Million Urban Water and Sanitation Programme

EIB

Water infrastructure improvements in 43 towns expected to benefit more than 2 million people

The programme has been supported by Team Europe partners, including the European Investment Bank (EIB Global), the French Development Agency (AFD), the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), and the European Commission.

The Ministry of Water and Energy of Ethiopia has completed the €75 million Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Programme, a landmark initiative that has significantly improved access to clean water and sanitation services for urban communities across the country, supported by Team Europe.

The water infrastructure improvements implemented in 43 towns across eight regions of Ethiopia are expected to benefit 2.11 million people and included the development of new water sources, including deep groundwater wells and spring developments, as well as the construction and rehabilitation of transmission and distribution networks. Major infrastructure investments included nearly 1,500 kilometres of water pipelines, 75 water storage reservoirs with capacities ranging from 50 to 2,000 cubic metres, and two conventional water treatment plants in Metehara and Jinka. Additional works included the installation of 79 surface pumps and 61 submersible pumps, water treatment facilities, generator and pump houses, and operational buildings for town water utilities.

Launched more than a decade ago in Addis Ababa, the programme has been supported by Team Europe partners, including the European Investment Bank (EIB Global), the French Development Agency (AFD), the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), and the European Commission (EU). Through a combined investment of €75 million, the initiative has provided sustainable solutions to long-standing challenges related to water scarcity and inadequate sanitation services in urban areas.

H.E. Asfaw Dingamo, State Minister for Water and Energy, spoke at the official closing ceremony and reiterated that the programme forms part of the government’s broader efforts to expand urban water supply and sanitation services with the support of international partners.

“As a public institution, EIB Global plays an important role to help overcome investment barriers and ensure that the water projects we finance deliver tangible impact on the ground. We put emphasis on resilience of water investments through a focus on climate action and environmental sustainability. We are proud to have partnered with the government of Ethiopia and other Team Europe members to successfully implement this,” said Ambroise Fayolle, European Investment Bank Vice President.

"The successful completion of this programme demonstrates the power of partnership in delivering sustainable development results. Together, we have expanded access to safe water and sanitation services while strengthening the capacity of local institutions to serve communities across Ethiopia. We are currently discussing with the government and other partners to see how we can prepare a new project to continue supporting this key sector," said Louis-Antoine Souchet, Country Director of the French Development Agency (AFD).

“Building on Italy’s longstanding experience in the WASH sector, AICS has supported this programme with technical expertise and hands-on institutional co-operation, helping turn infrastructure investments into reliable and sustainable services for urban communities in Ethiopia. It is through It is through this kind of shared commitment and joint effort that partnerships truly deliver lasting impact”, said Michele Morana, Head of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) office in Addis Ababa.

Background information

About the EIB:

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international win-win partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Team Europe and the Global Gateway strategy. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world.

Photos of the EIB Group's spokespeople and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

About the Agence Française de Développement (AFD)

Agence Française de Développement (AFD) implements France’s policy on international development and solidarity. Through its financing of NGOs and the public sector, as well as its research and publications, AFD supports and accelerates transitions towards a fairer, more resilient world. It also provides training in sustainable development (at AFD Campus) and other awareness-raising activities in France.

With our partners, we are building shared solutions with and for the people of the Global South. Our teams are at work on more than 4,000 projects in the field, in the French Overseas Departments and Territories, in 115 countries and in regions in crisis. We strive to protect global public goods – promoting a stable climate, biodiversity and peace, as well as gender equality, education and healthcare. In this way, we contribute to the commitment of France and the French people to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Towards a world in common.

About the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS)

The AICS implements Italy’s development cooperation policy and supports sustainable development initiatives around the world. Working with governments, international organizations, civil society, research institutions and the private sector, AICS promotes inclusive growth, climate resilience, social cohesion and human development.

Through its headquarters in Rome and Florence and a network of field offices across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America and the Balkans, AICS designs and implements programmes that address global challenges, including poverty, food insecurity, inequality, environmental degradation and forced displacement. Guided by the principles of partnership, local ownership and mutual accountability, AICS contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), supporting a more equitable, sustainable and resilient future for all.