Croatia: New €200 million to support companies and public projects through EIB, HBOR partnership

EIB

€200 million EIB loan to HBOR will boost new investments across Croatia

Financing will support mid-sized companies, larger businesses and public projects, boosting jobs, competitiveness and greener growth

Partnership builds close to €4 billion of EIB financing channelled through HBOR since the beginning of partnership in 2001

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a €200 million loan to the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR). The financing will support investments by Croatian companies and public entities across the country. The loan will mobilise investment to help businesses growth, further modernise the economy and create and safeguard jobs

The loan confirms the EIB Group’s long-term commitment to sustainable growth, employment and investment in Croatia. This support is delivered through close cooperation with national financial institutions.

“The EIB remains committed to supporting Croatian companies precisely when and where they need it most,” said EIB Vice-President Marko Primorac. “By collaborating closely with trusted partners like HBOR, we transform European financing into tangible investments that drive the green transition. These investments safeguard jobs, enhance companies’ competitiveness, and contribute to the long-term prosperity of both Croatia and the EU.”

Hrvoje Čuvalo, President of the Management Board of HBOR stressed that the agreement further confirmed the importance of the long-standing cooperation between HBOR and the European Investment Bank: "By signing this agreement, we continue our strong partnership with the EIB, which has lasted for more than 25 years, and through which almost 4 billion euros have been provided for financing projects in Croatia so far. Newly available funds will enable us to further strengthen the investment cycle, especially in the area of green transition, but also to support the modernization and growth of Croatian companies as well as the development of public infrastructure.

The funds will be channelled from EIB through HBOR to mid-sized companies, larger firms and public-sector project promoters. The financing will support new production facilities, business expansion and modernisation. It will also back investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy and public infrastructure

At least 30% of the financing is expected to support climate action and environmentally sustainable projects. These investments will help Croatian companies reduce energy costs, increase the share of productive green investments and as a result strengthen their long-term competitiveness.

By offering long-term financing on favourable terms, the EIB loan makes it easier for companies to plan and invest with confidence. The operation also strengthens economic and social cohesion by supporting growth and employment across all regions of Croatia.

The operation builds on a long-standing strategic partnership between the EIB and HBOR. Since 2001, the EIB has provided close to €4 billion in financing through HBOR. This support has reached thousands of Croatian companies and key public investments, safeguarding jobs and boosting economic growth. The partnership also extends to the EIF maximising impact of EU funds in Croatia and aligning EIB Group financing with national and European priorities.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds-in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

HBOR

Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development is the development and export bank and export credit agency of the Republic of Croatia whose main task is to promote the development of the Croatian economy. By lending, investing in venture capital funds, insuring exports against political and commercial risks, issuing guarantees and providing business consulting services, HBOR builds bridges between entrepreneurial ideas and their realisation with the goal of strengthening the competitiveness of the Croatian economy.