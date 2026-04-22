Spain: EIB and Government of Catalonia sign €300 million loan to finance the extension of the FGC’s suburban Line 8 in Barcelona

EIB

The funds will finance the construction of a four-kilometre tunnel linking the Plaça d’Espanya and Gràcia suburban train stations.

The project also includes the construction of new stations and the refurbishment of existing ones.

The aim is to improve access to central Barcelona from the Llobregat–Anoia network.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Government of Catalonia have signed a €300 million loan to advance works to extend Barcelona’s suburban train Line 8 operated by Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC). This extension will connect the Plaça d’Espanya and Gràcia stations via a four‑kilometre tunnel, improving links with Baix Llobregat, Bages, Anoia and Vallès Occidental. The project will improve mobility and help better connect the entire Barcelona metropolitan area.

It includes measures to minimise surface disruptions and will also cover the construction of new stations and the refurbishment of existing ones. Once operational, the new stretch of line is expected to improve access to central Barcelona from the Llobregat–Anoia network and to strengthen connections with other FGC services, the metro and Barcelona’s tram network, enhancing intermodal public transport. The new rail infrastructure will improve accessibility by public transport to the eastern part of the Eixample district and cut journey times.

The operation will strengthen Barcelona’s public transport network, promoting more sustainable urban and interurban mobility and reducing reliance on private vehicles. It also contributes to the climate action objectives set out in the EIB Group’s Strategic Roadmap for 2024-2027 and phase two of the Climate Bank Roadmap for 2026-2030.

Background information

EIB Group

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) is the financial arm of the European Union, owned by its 27 Member States, and is one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects under eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investments union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

In 2025, the EIB Group completed financing and investment operations in Spain totalling around €11 billion, which came alongside an additional €2.9 billion under the Regional Resilience Fund (NextGenerationEU loans).

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs. In 2023, the EIF together with six Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund-of-funds to scale up innovative startups. This initiative has already enabled the creation of 14 European venture capital mega funds and scaled up 40 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).

Photos of the EIB Group’s representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.