EIB Group and Santander Consumer Bank join forces to inject new funding for small-scale green investments in Poland

EIB

New synthetic securitisation agreement to inject PLN 860 million into projects including electric cars and solar panels.

Polish SMEs and individuals will get better access to cheap credit for green investments.

EIB Group drives development of the European Union’s securitisations market.

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Investment Fund (EIF) and Santander Consumer Bank (SCB) have signed an agreement to unlock PLN 860 million in new, accessible funding for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as individuals in Poland seeking to purchase electric cars or install solar panels, among others. The new cooperation will contribute to achieving the goals of the European Union’s REPowerEU plan for affordable, clean energy, and help further develop the bloc’s financial markets.

Under this synthetic securitisation – an advanced risk-sharing transaction – the EIB Group guarantees a portfolio of existing SCB consumer loans to free up capital for new lending. The EIB Group’s PLN 429 million investment will unlock twice as much in new, favourable SCB credits earmarked for green projects from electric vehicles to photovoltaics to energy efficiency.

“Securitisation is a smart way of generating more resources for shared European priorities, especially advancing the green agenda to support energy security and reduce costs for businesses and individuals. The latest geopolitical developments have only come to underline the importance of these efforts. The EIB Group’s new agreement with SCB is our second green synthetic securitisation in Poland, a great example of public-private partnership unlocking funds for environmentally sustainable investments by SMEs and households,” said EIF Chief Executive Marjut Falkstedt.

The EIF has structured the transaction in which the EIB acts as the ultimate risk-bearer to grant Polish individuals and businesses improved access to finance for projects that support important EU energy objectives. This is the fourth securitisation between the parties.

“This project is another important step in our long-standing relationship with the EIB Group and a strong example of how we can efficiently deploy capital to support strategic priorities. As a result, we are able to increase substantially lending capacity for SMEs and retail customers, in financing green energy solutions. It reinforces our commitment to responsible banking by combining capital efficiency with tangible support for the real economy and the green transition in Poland,” said SCB’s CFO Paweł Muciek.

As the EU’s long-term financing arm, the EIB Group plays an important role in deepening Europe’s securitisation market, having singed a record €6 billion worth of such agreements in 2025. Securitisations help free up capital and liquidity for more investment in the real economy.

The EIB Group’s largest synthetic securitization to date was a €1 billion transaction sealed last year with ABN AMRO to enable €1.2 billion in new lending to Dutch businesses, including for environmental sustainability projects. In Poland, the EIB Group’s first green securitisation in 2024 was followed by another such agreement backing female entrepreneurship in 2025.

Technical Note on the Transaction

In this synthetic securitisation, the EIF provides protection to SCB on the mezzanine – or moderate risk - tranche of a PLN 3.9 billion consumer loan portfolio composed of cash loans and hire-purchase loans. The EIF’s exposure is then counter-guaranteed by the EIB, which acts as the ultimate risk-bearer in the deal. SCB retains credit risks related to the senior and junior tranches.

Key features of the transaction include synthetic excess spread to absorb small credit losses before they are taken up by the securitisation mechanism, a replenishment period of two years during which SCB can add new loans to the guaranteed portfolio as others are paid off, and a pro-rata amortisation of the senior and mezzanine tranches, subject to performance triggers.

Background information

The EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructures, the EIB Group crowds-in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium size businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilizes private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF together with six member states (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund of funds to scale-up innovative startups. As of March 2026, this initiative has already enabled the creation of 14 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 40 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

Santander Consumer Bank

Santander Consumer Bank is a subsidiary of Santander Consumer Finance, one of the leading consumer finance company present in 16 European countries, Canada and China. It is fully owned by Santander, one of the largest financial groups worldwide.

SCB offers customers a wide range of products, including cash loans, instalment loans, purpose loans, online revolving credit facilities, credit cards, as well as deposits and savings accounts.

These products are distributed online, through branches, and via a broad base of commercial partners.

In addition, SCB offers leasing products for SMEs and corporate clients, distributed through its subsidiary Santander Consumer Multirent.