EIB boosts strategic investment in Mexico together with Bancomext

EIB

A €150 million EIB loan to Bancomext will support private‑sector‑led investments in climate‑related areas that contribute to the priorities of the Mexico Plan.

This first signature in Mexico since 2020 marks a decisive step toward deepening the strategic alliance between Mexico and the European Union.

In addition to strengthening energy transition and circular economy initiatives, the operation also includes a social component aimed at promoting gender equality.

EIB Global, the development arm of the European Investment Bank (EIB), today signed a €150 million loan agreement with Bancomext, Mexico’s state development bank. The new operation will finance Bancomext’s investment portfolio focused on climate, circular economy, environment, and social development. It will support Mexico’s sustainable growth and reinforce cooperation between Mexico and the European Union under the Mexico Plan and the Global Gateway Investment Agenda.

Bancomext, the bank of “Plan Mexico”, will channel the EIB’s investment to private‑sector entities across Mexico. The financing covers areas such as renewable energy generation; energy efficiency; circular‑economy projects; water and sanitation infrastructure; and mobility solutions, among others. The programme will also strengthen women’s entrepreneurship and employment, with particular attention to projects that enhance social inclusion.

By providing long‑term financing in these strategic areas, the operation will mobilise private investment. It will also strengthen the capacity of local companies to withstand disruptions in global supply chains, commodity‑price volatility, and the energy crisis.

“This agreement with Bancomext renews the alliance between the EIB and Mexico, boosting investment where it is most needed: innovative companies in climate‑action areas, women entrepreneurs, and sustainable projects that will contribute to a more prosperous, resilient, and inclusive Mexican economy,” said EIB President Nadia Calviño.

“With this alliance we are promoting with the EIB, we contribute to strengthening the Mexican economy and ensuring it continues to advance, mobilising all the country’s capabilities around key investments for the future,” said Finance and Public Credit Secretary Édgar Amador Zamora.

The operation is closely aligned with Mexico’s national priorities — including energy sovereignty and the development of renewable energy — as well as with the European Green Deal and the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy. It is also expected to attract other European financial institutions and international partners to boost investment in sustainable infrastructure and low‑carbon technologies in Mexico.

Background information

The EIB Group

The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) is the financial arm of the European Union, owned by its 27 Member States, and is one of the world’s largest multilateral development banks. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion in new financing and advisory services for more than 870 high‑impact projects across its eight core priorities contributing to the EU’s strategic objectives: climate action and environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, global partnerships, and the Savings and Investment Union. Beyond long‑term lending for major infrastructure, the EIB Group mobilises private investment for innovative, high‑risk companies and projects, and plays an increasingly important role in European venture debt, venture capital, guarantees, and securitisation markets.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the EIB Group subsidiary specialising in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium‑sized enterprises and startups across Europe. As an anchor investor, the EIF mobilises private investment and strengthens the venture‑capital ecosystem to support innovative European entrepreneurs through a broad network of partner banks and investment funds.

Photographs of EIB Group representatives and headquarters, as well as logo files and B‑roll video footage for media use, can be found here.

Global Gateway

Global Gateway is the European Union’s strategy to promote smart, clean, and secure connections in the digital, energy, and transport sectors, while strengthening health, education, and research systems worldwide. It represents the EU’s contribution to reducing the global investment gap accompanying the green and digital transitions — socially just and beyond Europe’s borders — and to reinforcing the competitiveness and security of global supply chains.

Global Gateway is a way to connect Europe with partners around the world, based on trust, sustainability, and mutual interest. It provides investments for transformative, large‑scale projects while offering respectful, high‑quality partnerships to partner countries, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement.

By 2027, Global Gateway aims to mobilise up to €400 billion in investments worldwide by leveraging Team Europe resources — bringing together the EU, its Member States, financial and development institutions, and European companies. All Global Gateway projects are designed together with partners to define the best way to benefit from the investment offer and ensure that outcomes improve the necessary infrastructure and connectivity.

Global Gateway fully respects and promotes international labour‑protection standards, human‑rights safeguards, good governance, and transparency — making this approach unique and reinforcing a distinctive relationship with partner countries.