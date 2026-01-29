Sweden: Essity secures €400 million EIB financing to advance health and hygiene innovation in Europe

Essity

EIB lends Swedish health and hygiene company Essity €400 million for research, development and innovation

Investment to strengthen Europe’s technological leadership in health, hygiene and bio-based solutions

Operation advances EU’s green goals

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €400 million to support Swedish health and hygiene company Essity’s research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in three European Union countries.

The loan will support Essity research centres in Sweden primarily as well as in Germany and France. The goal is to develop goods and production processes for personal care, professional hygiene and medical wound care solutions in ways that replace plastics with bio-based materials and cut emissions of greenhouse gases, while also improving digital solutions.

Essity’s RDI programme underpins the development of global brands such as Tempo handkerchiefs, Libresse menstrual pads, Libero diapers, TENA urine absorbers, Tork hand-towel dispensers and Leukoplast wound care including bandages and dressings. The EIB financing for the company, which employs around 36,000 people, advances EU goals to green and strengthen Europe’s industrial base as well to make the European economy more “circular” by minimising waste.

“Europe’s competitiveness depends on sustained investment in innovation that improves people’s everyday lives,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. “By supporting Essity’s research and innovation programme, with a strong base in Sweden, we are strengthening Europe’s technological leadership in health and hygiene while advancing the green transition and the circular economy.”

The financing falls under EIB's “innovation, digital and human capital” policy area and contributes to the organisation’s climate action and environmental sustainability objectives. It is also aligned with the TechEU programme, which aims to reinforce Europe’s industrial and technological leadership, as well as with the EU’s “Green Deal”, bioeconomy strategy and circular-economy initiatives.

“The agreement with the European Investment Bank supports Essity’s aim to further strengthen the innovation capabilities across the Group,” said Essity President and Chief Executive Officer Ulrika Kolsrud. “From value‑enhancing upgrades to breakthrough product launches, we are committed to combining sustainability and performance to deliver innovations that truly make a difference and raise the bar for hygiene and health.”

In addition, the project makes a significant contribution to gender equality, with approximately 30% of the project cost supporting RDI in feminine care. This covers research and innovation in menstrual protection and incontinence products, based on user research, clinical evidence and product testing, to improve everyday health outcomes for women and reduce environmental impacts.

Essity is a repeat EIB client. The EIB financed multi-year RDI programmes completed by the company in 2016 and 2024.

Background

The EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the long-term financing institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. In 2024, the EIB Group signed nearly €89 billion of new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. All projects financed by the EIB Group are aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2025, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 138bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company’s headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.