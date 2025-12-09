EIB report: Maltese firms show confidence and strong investment momentum

The European Investment Bank Investment Survey (EIBIS) provides a snapshot of the investment dynamics of Maltese firms

Maltese companies report one of the strongest investment outlooks in Europe, with expectations far more positive than the EU average

Firms remain deeply engaged in innovation, climate action and digital transformation, including widespread use of generative AI

Skills shortages and energy costs persist as major barriers despite easing supply chain pressures and improving financial conditions

Maltese firms are among the most optimistic and dynamic in the European Union, according to the latest results of the European Investment Bank Investment Survey (EIBIS). The Malta overview – which is available here – shows that the net balance of Maltese firms that expect to increase investment is far above the EU average (37% vs 4%), reflecting strong confidence in the country’s economic environment and business prospects.

Investment activity remains high, with 81% of firms investing - broadly in line with the EU average of 86%. Financial conditions are improving. Finance constraints have fallen to 3.7%, below the EU average of 6.1%, and dissatisfaction with borrowing costs has dropped sharply to 3% from 18% in the previous year.

EIB Vice-President Marek Mora said: “The investment momentum of Maltese companies sends a clear signal of resilience and ambition. The EIB will continue to support this ambition with investments in green and digital transformation, boosting growth and productivity.”

EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella added: “The survey confirms that Maltese firms are operating in a favourable investment environment. Their confidence, focus on expanding capacity, and sustained commitment to innovation and digital transformation point to an economy that is adapting effectively to changing conditions and maintaining a solid foundation for future growth.”

Climate action and resilience

Maltese firms are also engaged in climate action. More than half (56% vs EU average of 53%) have already invested in building resilience, mainly through measures that reduce exposure to physical climate risks (43%). Nearly all companies surveyed (95% vs EU average of 92%) have taken steps to cut emissions - most commonly through waste reduction (91%), sustainable transport practices (76%) and investing in less polluting business areas (64%).

Although investment in energy efficiency has softened to 42% from last year’s 53%, it remains notably high among manufacturers (72%), with the slight majority of medium and large firms (51%) continuing to prioritise such measures. Although the percentage of firms that regard the transition as an opportunity has decreased compared to the last financial year (20% vs 29%), those that do consider it risky for their business represent a significantly lower share (20%) than the EU average (36%).

Innovation, global integration and digital transformation

Innovation capacity is a key strength of the Maltese business landscape. The share of firms innovating internally stands at 35%, far above the EU average of 21%. Digital transformation is also advanced, with 77% of firms adopting digital technologies (same percentage as the EU average). Two in five companies (41%) use generative AI systematically, in line with the EU average. Firms using AI for internal processes (78%), marketing (66%) and customer service (55%) are all above EU averages.

International trade

As a small island state, Malta remains one of the most internationally integrated economies in the EU, with 79% of firms engaged in global trade (vs EU average of 66%), including nearly every manufacturer (97%) and service provider (95%).

Investment barriers and access to finance

Despite strong performance, significant challenges remain. Skills shortages stand out as the most severe barrier (for 93%), with 76% of firms identifying them as a major barrier (vs EU average of 52%). Energy costs also weigh heavily (84% vs EU average of 75%).

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States.

About the report EIBIS 2025

The EIB Group Survey on Investment, which has been carried out since 2016, is a unique annual survey of approximately 13,000 firms. Data for the latest edition was collected in mid-2025 from companies in all EU Member States. The survey also includes a sample of businesses in the United States. The survey collects data on company characteristics and performance, past investment activities and future plans, sources of finance, financing hurdles and other business challenges such as climate change, digitalisation and international trade.