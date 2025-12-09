Finland leads Europe in generative AI adoption, new EIB survey shows

Two-thirds of Finnish firms (66%) use generative AI – the highest share in the EU

More than half of firms invest in new products, processes or services – far above the EU average

96% of Finnish firms report investing, one of the highest rates in Europe

Corporate investment activity in Finland remains strong, with 96% of firms reporting investment in 2025, according to new country results from the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group’s annual Investment Survey (EIBIS). Finnish firms continue to invest more ambitiously than their European peers, directing a larger share of investment to capacity expansion and new product development.

The survey shows that Finland stands out as a European leader in digital transformation and innovation. A remarkable 66% of Finnish firms use generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, Bard or Copilot – the highest share in the European Union, and far above the EU average of 37%. More than half of Finnish firms (56%) invest in developing or introducing new products, processes or services, compared with one third across the EU.

While investment remains strong, expectations for future investment have weakened. Finnish firms report rising uncertainty about the economic and political climate, in line with the broader European trend. Access to external finance is also a challenge for some companies: 9.6% of Finnish firms are finance-constrained, above the EU average of 6.1%, and dissatisfaction with the cost of borrowing is higher than in the EU overall.

At the same time, Finnish firms show a strong commitment to climate action. Nearly all firms (99%) report taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with particularly high levels of investment in waste minimisation, recycling and energy efficiency.

“Finland is emerging as Europe’s strongest adopter of generative AI, with two-thirds of firms already using these tools in their operations,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. "The country’s strong commitment to innovation and digital transformation is a major strength for Finland and for Europe as a whole."

Key findings of the investment survey

Digitalisation and innovation

66% of Finnish firms use generative AI (EU: 37%)

56% invest in new products, processes or services (EU: 32%)

79% use digital technologies, broadly in line with the EU average

Investment trends

96% of firms invest (EU: 86%)

Investment expectations have weakened amid rising uncertainty

9.6% of firms are finance-constrained, above the EU average

Skills, trade and regulation

68% of firms trade internationally

14% of globally trading firms report customs and tariffs as a major obstacle

79% of exporters must comply with different rules across EU Member States

Climate and sustainability

99% have taken action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

94% invest in waste minimisation and recycling (EU: 77%)

79% invest in energy efficiency (EU: 67%)

61% monitor their own emissions targets (EU: 47%)

Gender diversity

27% report at least 40% women in senior management (EU: 25%)

Female ownership has risen to 13%, now in line with the EU average

Download the full survey: Investment Survey Finland 2025.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, the EIB finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in the organisation’s Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

The EIB Group is a key provider of finance and advisory in the critical raw materials sector. Through its new CRM strategic initiative, it aims to invest €2 billion annually across the entire value chain, supporting the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act and ensuring a secure, sustainable supply.

EIB Investment Survey

The EIB Group Investment Survey (EIBIS), conducted annually since 2016, is a unique survey of approximately 13 000 firms across all European Union Member States, with an additional sample from the United States. The survey collects data on firm characteristics and performance, past investment activities and future plans, sources of finance, financing issues and other challenges, such as climate change and digital transformation. The EIBIS uses a stratified sampling methodology and is representative across all 27 EU Member States and the United States, as well as across four categories of firm size (micro to large) and four main economic sectors (manufacturing, construction, services and infrastructure). The survey is designed to build a panel of observations, supporting the analysis of timeseries data. Observations can also be linked back to data on firm balance sheets and profit and loss statements. Developed and managed by the EIB Economics Department, the survey is conducted in collaboration with Ipsos. More background and technical details can be found at www.eib.org/eibis