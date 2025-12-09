Denmark leads Europe in innovation, new EIB survey shows

Half of Danish firms engaged in innovation activities, introducing new products, processes or services – among the highest shares in the EU

Danish companies are among Europe’s most enthusiastic users of generative AI

Strong investment activity continues, despite rising economic pessimism

Investment activity in Denmark remains exceptionally strong, with 98% of Danish firms reporting investment in 2025, the highest share across all EU countries, according to new country results from the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group’s annual Investment Survey (EIBIS). Danish firms continue to invest more ambitiously than their European peers, with a particularly high share directing resources towards developing new products, processes or services.

The survey highlights Denmark’s position as one of Europe's frontrunners in innovation and digitalisation. In the past financial year, half of Danish firms (50%) engaged in innovation activities, introducing products or services that are new to the company, the country or even globally. This is far above the EU average of 32%. More than half of Danish firms (58%) already use generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, Bard or Copilot for process improvements, again exceeding the EU average of 37%. The adoption of advanced digital technologies such as AI, the internet of things, robotics or digital platforms is widespread across firm sizes, even among micro and small companies.

Despite the strong investment performance, Danish firms report growing pessimism about the economic outlook. Expectations for future investment have weakened, with a net share of firms anticipating lower investment in the year ahead. At the same time, firms show confidence in their own sector prospects and in access to internal and external finance.

Skills shortages remain one of the most severe obstacles to investment. Two thirds of Danish companies (67%) cite the availability of skilled staff as an investment barrier, a challenge particularly acute in the construction sector where 90% of firms highlight skills shortages. Yet only 6% of investment goes to employee training.

Danish exporters continue to face a fragmented European Single Market. 41% of trading firms report that new rules, standards and certifications across EU countries are a major obstacle to international trade.

“Danish firms are among Europe’s innovation leaders, investing heavily in new products and digital technologies, including generative AI,” said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris. “At the same time, Denmark faces challenges, from severe skills shortages to regulatory fragmentation in the Single Market. The EIB stands ready to support Danish companies as they continue to innovate, invest and strengthen Europe’s competitiveness.”

Key findings of the investment survey

Innovation and digitalisation

50% of Danish firms engage in innovation activities, introducing new products, processes or services (EU: 32%)

58% use generative AI (EU: 37%)

Investment trends

98% of firms invest (EU: 86%), the highest share in the EU

7% of investment goes to R&D, in line with the EU average

Skills, trade and regulation

67% cite skills shortages as an obstacle to investment

50% of firms engaged in international trade cite complain with new regulations and standards as an obstacle to trade

Climate and sustainability

97% of firms have taken action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

64% monitor their own emissions targets (EU: 47%)

Gender diversity

24% report at least 40% women in senior management (EU: 25%)

16% report at least 50% female ownership

Download the full survey: Investment Survey Denmark 2025.

Background information

EIB Investment Survey

The EIB Group Investment Survey (EIBIS), conducted annually since 2016, is a unique survey of approximately 13 000 firms across all European Union Member States, with an additional sample from the United States. The survey collects data on firm characteristics and performance, past investment activities and future plans, sources of finance, financing issues and other challenges, such as climate change and digital transformation. The EIBIS uses a stratified sampling methodology and is representative across all 27 EU Member States and the United States, as well as across four categories of firm size (micro to large) and four main economic sectors (manufacturing, construction, services and infrastructure). The survey is designed to build a panel of observations, supporting the analysis of timeseries data. Observations can also be linked back to data on firm balance sheets and profit and loss statements. Developed and managed by the EIB Economics Department, the survey is conducted in collaboration with Ipsos. More background and technical details can be found at www.eib.org/eibis