Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

Italy: InvestEU - New €200 million agreement between EIB and SMAT to strengthen Turin water service

17 October 2025
EIB
  • The first tranche of €100 million was signed at the EIB’s Rome office today.
  • The InvestEU-backed operation will help finance work on water networks and wastewater treatment plants in the province of Turin.
  • This is the sixth operation between the EIB and SMAT, with the overall total standing at €760 million.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a €200 million loan to Società Metropolitana Acque Torino S.p.A (SMAT) to support its investment programme for the three-year period spanning 2025 to 2027. The first tranche of €100 million was signed in Rome today by EIB Director General of Operations Jean-Christophe Laloux and SMAT Chairman Paolo Romano. The agreement is supported by InvestEU, the European Union’s investment programme.

The EIB green loan[1] will help strengthen and modernise water and sewerage infrastructure in the province of Turin, contributing to substantial improvements in the quality and efficiency of the services available. In concrete terms, the project covers the extension and renewal of water supply networks, upgrades to reservoirs and installations applying cutting-edge technologies, and expansion and maintenance work on sewerage networks and wastewater treatment plants.

An innovative aspect of the investment programme concerns advanced remote control systems, which will make it possible to optimise infrastructure management and maintenance, increasing operational efficiency and improving the resilience of water services. This work will deliver long-term benefits for people and businesses, helping to cut water losses and improve the resilience of water services to future extreme weather events.

The agreement announced today is the sixth between EIB and SMAT, with the overall total standing at €760 million. This 20-year partnership shows a shared commitment to quality, sustainability and innovation in water resource management in the Turin area.

“At the EIB – one of the world’s largest financers of the water sector – we are increasingly convinced that investing in a safe, efficient and resilient water system means investing in public health and the sustainability of our environment,” said EIB Director General of Operations Jean-Christophe Laloux. “This operation consolidates our excellent partnership with SMAT to modernise and improve the efficiency of Turin’s water infrastructure.”

SMAT Group Chairman Paolo Romano added: “This operation once again shows how our company has been able to leverage its technical and economic results to build trust with European financial institutions, and how it confirms this trust on a daily basis. This acts as a guarantee of the quality of the service provided to users and a safeguard for the direct and related jobs via which SMAT supports its operational region in the Turin metropolitan area.”

Italy receives more EIB funding for the water sector than any other country

With over 1 770 projects and more than €86 billion in financing provided since 1958, the EIB is one of the world’s leading lenders to the water sector. In the last ten years, Italy has received more EIB funding for the water sector than anywhere else, seeing operations financed for more than €4.3 billion. The loan to SMAT comes in addition to financing announced in 2025 for BrianzAcque (€45 million); Acqua Novara.VCO (€150 million); Azienda Comprensoriale Acquedottistica S.p.A (€30 million); and ACEA (€340 million).

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight key priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security. The EIB Group signed 99 operations totalling €10.98 billion in Italy in 2024, unlocking almost €37 billion of investment in the real economy. All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment. Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the funds made available by the Group unlocked over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised a further €110 billion for startups and scale-ups. Around half of the EIB’s financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps to crowd in private investment for the European Union’s strategic priorities such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings all EU financial instruments previously available for supporting investments within the European Union together under one roof, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub, and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is deployed through implementing partners that will invest in projects using the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increase their risk-bearing capacity and thus mobilise at least €372 billion in additional investment.

SMAT is an integrated water service leader, providing drinking water supply, sewerage and wastewater treatment services for over 2.2 million residents in 293 municipalities of the Turin metropolitan area. It designs, builds and manages diversified water supply sources, technologically advanced drinking water plants, urban wastewater treatment and reuse plants, collection, treatment and reuse plants, and cogeneration and energy recovery plants.

[1] Green loan status is granted to EIB loans where 100% of the financing will support the Bank’s climate action and environmental sustainability goals, in line with the Green Loan Principles.

Logo
European Commission
Logo
©European Commission
Download original

Related project(s)

SMAT WATER INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN II

The project will finance the promoter's 2025-2027 investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Province of Turin, located in the northern Italian region of Piedmont. The related components include the extension and rehabilitation of water supply networks, rehabilitation of reservoirs and other related works with the application of best available technologies. In the area of sanitation and wastewater, the project concerns investments to extend and rehabilitate sewer systems and wastewater treatment plants, among others. Additional project components include the installation of remote-control systems aimed at increasing efficiency in the operation and maintenance of both current and future assets and networks.

Contact

Lorenzo Squintani

Press Office

Référence

2025-396-EN

Partager

Mots-clés correspondants

  • InvestEU
Show more Show less

More press releases
16 October 2025

Italy: EIB lends €100 million to CAP Group to upgrade water and sewerage infrastructure in Milan and several provinces in Lombardy

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and CAP Group have signed a new €100 million finance contract to support the company's investment plan for the period 2025-2030. The agreement was announced by EIB Director General of Operations Jean-Christophe Laloux and Chairman of CAP Group Yuri Santagostino.

Water Wastewater Water, wastewater management Italy European Union Climate and environment
9 October 2025

Italy: EIB and Banca di Asti: €100 million to support small and medium agribusinesses

The EIB and Banca di Asti today signed a new €100 million agreement to support small and medium agribusinesses in Italy. The agreement was signed at the 11th Annual Conference on Financial Instruments of the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) hosted in Milan by the European Commission together with the EIB Advisory team. The event, which brought together more than 150 experts, focused on examining the simplification measures introduced by the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the role of European financial instruments in supporting the sustainable digital transition of the agricultural sector.

SMEs Management committee Italy European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy
7 October 2025

Italy: EIB lends €200 million to Dolomiti Energia Group to support renewable energy production and strengthen power grids

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €200 million to Dolomiti Energia Group to support its 2030 investment programme. The agreement, 70.5% of which is backed by the guarantee of InvestEU, the European Union’s investment programme, was announced today by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and CEO of the Dolomiti Energia Group Stefano Granella.