SMAT WATER INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN II

The Project is aligned to the InvestEU eligible area of Environment as it supports investments in drinking water supply and sanitation infrastructure in the Piedmont region in Italy. The operation will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water and wastewater sector and will improve the coverage and quality of water supply and sanitation services in the region including the City of Turin. The Project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.





It will address a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably improved resilience of water distribution systems against future droughts, heavy precipitation events and reduced exposure to pollution. These benefits are not reflected in water tariffs and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. Furthermore, the Project will address a chronic and significant investment gap in water and sanitation services in Italy and will provide long term finance at attractive terms compared to commercial banking funding. EIB's participation as an anchor investor will facilitate the crowding-in of other potential investors and will positively impact the utility's financial stability and financial diversification.





The EIB support is expected to bring a tangible financial value added by lowering the Project's cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than the one normally proposed by other financiers. Considering the Project's funding needs, it is expected that the EIB support will accelerate its overall implementation. The value added brought by the Bank's long-term financing is tangible, impacted by the ongoing geopolitical situation.





Given the Counterparty's ambitious investment plan, resulting in higher debt levels and increased exposure to the Bank, the InvestEU guarantee significantly enhances the EIB's contribution in terms of loan amount, tenor, and risk structure (unsecured).





The EIB could not provide such type of financing support, or not to the same extent or at the same quantum, without support from the InvestEU guarantee.