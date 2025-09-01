SMAT WATER INVESTMENTS GREEN LOAN II

Référence: 20240928

Date de publication: 13 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

SOCIETA METROPOLITANA ACQUE TORINO

The project will finance the promoter's 2025-2027 investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Province of Turin, located in the northern Italian region of Piedmont. The related components include the extension and rehabilitation of water supply networks, rehabilitation of reservoirs and other related works with the application of best available technologies. In the area of sanitation and wastewater, the project concerns investments to extend and rehabilitate sewer systems and wastewater treatment plants, among others. Additional project components include the installation of remote-control systems aimed at increasing efficiency in the operation and maintenance of both current and future assets and networks.

Objectifs

The aim of the promoter is to optimise water use, enhance water service quality, and ensure the security of supply in the designated service area.

Secteur(s)

Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 400 million

Aspects environnementaux

Some of the project components might be subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, including public consultations. The decision of the competent Authorities regarding their EIA will be assessed during appraisal. The above-mentioned facilities are likely to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive (2001/42/EC), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC), Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC, Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive, Drinking Water Directive (EU) 2020/2184 and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). It is expected that the projects will generate significant environmental and public health benefits from reduced discharge of untreated wastewater to environmental bodies because of rehabilitated and upgraded sewer systems and wastewater treatment plants. Investments in water supply networks will result in reduced water losses, and thus a more rational use of increasingly scarce water resources. The full environmental details will however be further examined during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Statut

Approuvé - 1/09/2025