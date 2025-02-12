Maltese businesses help lead EU in emissions-cutting moves, EIB Investment Survey shows

EIB

Almost all companies in Malta – 96% – have taken steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, above the average in Europe, according to a European Investment Bank (EIB) Group survey. And almost three-quarters of Maltese businesses have embraced digital technologies, in line with the European Union share, new country results from the EIB Group Investment Survey (EIBIS) show.

EIBIS is an annual report based on polling of approximately 13,000 firms in all EU Member States plus a sample from the United States. Its main results were released in October 2024, showing that EU businesses lead the way in investments in climate mitigation and adaptation.

"Malta’s business landscape demonstrates remarkable resilience and a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, with increasing investments in climate action and digital transformation,” said EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris. “However, overcoming investment barriers, including regulatory burdens and access to finance, will be essential for ensuring the country’s long-term competitiveness."

The detailed reports for individual EU countries were published today. Key takeaways for Malta include:

The 96% share of Maltese companies that have acted to cut emissions of greenhouse gases is above an EU average of 91%, and they show a higher adoption rate for many green measures.

In the digital domain, 74% of businesses in Malta have embraced advanced technologies, matching the EU average.

Investments in Malta are 12% above pre-Covid levels, with Maltese firms showing greater optimism than counterparts elsewhere in the EU regarding almost all drivers and constraints to the investment outlook.

Key investment barriers for Maltese companies include the availability of skilled staff and uncertainty about the future, with fewer of them perceiving business regulations and energy costs as barriers compared to last year.

EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella echoed the points: “European companies are making significant progress in tackling climate change and embracing digital transformation across the board. However, enhancing EU investment requires a more cohesive and integrated single market.”

The survey results contribute to the annual Investment Report, the flagship publication of the EIB Group’s Economics Department, which assesses the investment outlook for Europe’s economy. The next Investment Report will be released on 5 March 2025, during the annual EIB Group Forum in Luxembourg.

The Forum will bring together key stakeholders from government, business, and finance sectors to discuss investment priorities supporting Europe's policies, including industrial decarbonisation, artificial intelligence, the Capital Markets Union, security, housing, and EU enlargement. The theme of this year’s event is Investing in a more sustainable and secure Europe.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has been supporting the Maltese economy since before the country’s accession to the European Union, with its first project signed in 1979 to help expand the commercial port of Valletta Grand Harbour. Since then, the EIB Group's financing in Malta has exceeded €1 billion, aiding vital sectors such as SME access to finance, urban regeneration, climate action, telecommunications, and the construction of affordable housing. The EIB has also supported landmark infrastructure projects that have transformed the heart of Valletta, including the Parliament building and the open-air theatre at the City Gate. As the EU’s long-term lending institution, the EIB remains committed to promoting sustainable investment and fostering economic resilience in Malta and across Europe.

